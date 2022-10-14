India win bronze in ISSF World Championships

Cairo: India began their ISSF World Championships campaign with a bronze in the women’s 25m pistol team junior competition here today. The trio of Esha Singh, Naamya Kapoor and Vibhuti Bhatia demolished Germany 17-1 in the bronze medal match to get India on the medal tally on Day 1 of the competition.

Christchurch

Pakistan beat Bangladesh by seven wickets in tri-series

Mohammad Rizwan and captain Babar Azam shared a 101-run opening partnership as Pakistan edged Bangladesh by seven wickets with one ball remaining today at the New Zealand T20 cricket tri-series. Azam made 55 and Rizwan went on to 68 to help guide Pakistan past Bangladesh’s total of 173/6.

San Diego

Gauff defeats Montgomery in rain-delayed match

Sixth-seeded Coco Gauff turned back an inspired effort from 294th-ranked Robin Montgomery, 6-3 6-3 in the resumption of a match that was postponed due to rain a night earlier in the San Diego Open WTA 500. Croat qualifier Donna Vekic beat former No. 1 Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic 6-3 6-2 to advance to the quarterfinals.

Kuwait City

India look for good start vs Iraq in AFC U-20 qualifiers

India will be looking to take every opportunity to qualify for the AFC U-20 Asain Cup Uzbekistan 2023, when they begin their qualification campaign against Iraq here today. India have been placed alongside Iraq, Australia, and Kuwait in Group H. Agencies