India win rain-hit NZ series 1-0 after tie

Napier, November 22
A depleted India won the T20 series against New Zealand 1-0 after the rain-hit third match between the two teams ended in a tie here today.
Chasing 161 for victory, India were 75/4 after nine overs when rain forced the players off the ground at McLean Park.
Even after the rain relented, play could not resume because of the wet outfield, and it turned out that India’s total was at the par score under the Duckworth-Lewis method governing such weather-hit contests.
“We would have liked to win this game, but that is how it is,” India captain Hardik Pandya said. “
New Zealand were without regular skipper Kane Williamson, who missed the match with a medical appointment, leaving the veteran Tim Southee to lead the side. Opting to bat, New Zealand rode half-centuries from Devon Conway and Glenn Phillips to post 160 before being all out with two balls to go. Arshdeep Singh removed Finn Allen in the second over to deal an early blow and then took a catch to send back Mark Chapman. Phillips smashed 54 and Conway made 59 but New Zealand lost the plot in the last five overs, losing their last eight wickets for a mere 30 runs.
Mohammed Siraj was the pick of the Indian bowlers with 4/17, while fellow seamer Arshdeep returned figures of 4/37. — Reuters
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Latest CCTV footage shows Delhi minister Satyendar Jain having lavish meal at Tihar jail
Jail sources say Jain has gained 8 kg while in jail, contrar...
Another man arrested in connection with recovery of explosives in Mizoram: NIA
Lalringsanga (54) was arrested on November 21 from Aizawl in...
Nepal PM Deuba wins from Dadeldhura; Nepali Congress ahead in election tally
Deuba secures 25,534 votes against his nearest rival Sagar D...
US to extend student loan pause as court battle drags on
The moratorium was slated to expire January 1, a date that B...