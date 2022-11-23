India win rain-hit NZ series 1-0 after tie

Napier, November 22

A depleted India won the T20 series against New Zealand 1-0 after the rain-hit third match between the two teams ended in a tie here today.

Chasing 161 for victory, India were 75/4 after nine overs when rain forced the players off the ground at McLean Park.

Even after the rain relented, play could not resume because of the wet outfield, and it turned out that India’s total was at the par score under the Duckworth-Lewis method governing such weather-hit contests.

“We would have liked to win this game, but that is how it is,” India captain Hardik Pandya said. “

New Zealand were without regular skipper Kane Williamson, who missed the match with a medical appointment, leaving the veteran Tim Southee to lead the side. Opting to bat, New Zealand rode half-centuries from Devon Conway and Glenn Phillips to post 160 before being all out with two balls to go. Arshdeep Singh removed Finn Allen in the second over to deal an early blow and then took a catch to send back Mark Chapman. Phillips smashed 54 and Conway made 59 but New Zealand lost the plot in the last five overs, losing their last eight wickets for a mere 30 runs.

Mohammed Siraj was the pick of the Indian bowlers with 4/17, while fellow seamer Arshdeep returned figures of 4/37. — Reuters