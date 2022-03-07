India win third gold of Cairo Shooting World Cup

Cairo
The Indian trio of Rahi Sarnobat, Esha Singh and Rhythm Sangwan clinched gold in the women’s 25m pistol team event on the penultimate day of the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Rifle/Pistol competition. The Indian team registered a 17-13 victory over Singapore.
Guwahati
Ranji Trophy: Dhull hits maiden double ton for Delhi
Rising batting star Yash Dhull struck his maiden First-Class double-century as Delhi, who were already out of the Ranji Trophy knockout race, shattered Chhattisgarh’s hopes of a win. Dhull, playing his first Ranji season, scored a 261-ball 200 not out.
Bambolim
FC Goa and Kerala Blasters split points in 8-goal thriller
A play-off berth already booked, Kerala Blasters played out an exciting 4-4 draw against FC Goa — who are out of reckoning — in an Indian Super League match.
Barcelona
Barcelona fight back to win at Elche, climb to third
Barcelona fought back to earn a 2-1 win in a frantically entertaining match at Elche in La Liga. Having fallen as low as ninth back in November, Barca have climbed into the top-three.
Manchester
City thrash United in Manchester derby
Manchester City regained their six-point lead at the top after securing a 4-1 victory over Manchester United in the Premier League. Kevin De Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez scored two goals each. Arsenal beat Watford 3-2 to climb to fourth. Agencies
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: PM Modi to speak with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy
Modi's expected talk with Zelenskyy comes amid India's all-o...
UP Elections 2022 LIVE updates: 8.5 per cent polling in first two hours of voting in last phase
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's parliamentary segment Varanas...
Nelson Mandela Foundation redflags racism against students stranded in Ukraine
In Sumy, 1,700 Indians & Africans await evacuation
Pakistan PM Imran Khan slams West's pressure over Ukraine, asks: ‘Did you write to India?’
In western envoys' joint letter on Russia, says ‘are we your...
Zelenskyy says Russia sanctions not sufficient
Heaps criticism on Western leaders for not responding to the...