India win third gold of Cairo Shooting World Cup

Cairo

The Indian trio of Rahi Sarnobat, Esha Singh and Rhythm Sangwan clinched gold in the women’s 25m pistol team event on the penultimate day of the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Rifle/Pistol competition. The Indian team registered a 17-13 victory over Singapore.

Guwahati

Ranji Trophy: Dhull hits maiden double ton for Delhi

Rising batting star Yash Dhull struck his maiden First-Class double-century as Delhi, who were already out of the Ranji Trophy knockout race, shattered Chhattisgarh’s hopes of a win. Dhull, playing his first Ranji season, scored a 261-ball 200 not out.

Bambolim

FC Goa and Kerala Blasters split points in 8-goal thriller

A play-off berth already booked, Kerala Blasters played out an exciting 4-4 draw against FC Goa — who are out of reckoning — in an Indian Super League match.

Barcelona

Barcelona fight back to win at Elche, climb to third

Barcelona fought back to earn a 2-1 win in a frantically entertaining match at Elche in La Liga. Having fallen as low as ninth back in November, Barca have climbed into the top-three.

Manchester

City thrash United in Manchester derby

Manchester City regained their six-point lead at the top after securing a 4-1 victory over Manchester United in the Premier League. Kevin De Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez scored two goals each. Arsenal beat Watford 3-2 to climb to fourth. Agencies