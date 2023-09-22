 India win toss, ask Australia to bat in 1st ODI : The Tribune India

  • India win toss, ask Australia to bat in 1st ODI

India win toss, ask Australia to bat in 1st ODI

Shreyas iyer back in palying XI

India win toss, ask Australia to bat in 1st ODI

Indian cricketer Suryakumar Yadav during a practice session on the eve of the first ODI between India and Australia, in Mohali, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023. PTI Photo



PTI

Mohali, September 22

India skipper KL Rahul won the toss and elected to field against Australia in the first ODI of the three-match series here on Friday.

Shreyas Iyer, who could only play two games in the Asia Cup due to a back spasm, is back in the playing XI while Rituraj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravichandran Ashwin and Mohammed Shami are also in.

Skipper Pat Cummins and Steve Smith, who were both nursing wrist injuries, returned to the Australian team.

Team:

India: KL Rahul (wk/c) Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami.

Australia: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Short, Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa. 

