India win toss, opt to bat against Sri Lanka in Mohali Test

Mohali, March 4
India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat against Sri Lanka in the opening Test of the two-match series here on Friday.
It will be Virat Kohli's 100th Test, while Rohit will start his journey as Test captain with this match.
Hanuma Vihari and Shreyas Iyer replaced Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane in the playing XI for India, who went with three spinners and two seamers.
Sri Lanka, on the other hand, opted for three seamers and two spinners.
Teams:
India: Rohit Sharma (c), Mayank Agarwal, Hanuma Vihari, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jayant Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.
Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Lahiru Thirimanne, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Suranga Lakmal, Vishwa Fernando, Lasith Embuldeniya, Lahiru Kumara.
