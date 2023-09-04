India win toss, opt to bowl against Nepal

PTI

Pallekele (Sri Lanka), September 4

India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl first against Nepal in an Asia Cup match here on Monday.

India made one change, replacing Jasprit Bumrah with Mohammed Shami as the former went back home due to personal reasons.

Nepal too made one change, bringing in Bhim Sharki in place of Aarif Sheikh.

The match could be delayed a bit owing to drizzling just after the toss.

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj.

Nepal: Kushal Bhurtel, Aarif Sheikh (wk), Rohit Paudel (c), Bhim Sharki, Sompal Kami, Gulsan Jha, Dipendra Singh Airee, Kushal Malla, Sandeep Lamichhane, Karan KC, Lalit Rajbanshi.

#Cricket #Jasprit Bumrah #Nepal #Rohit Sharma #Sri Lanka