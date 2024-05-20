India wins two medals in World Para Athletics championships

Kobe (Japan)

India picked up its first medals in the World Para Athletics Championships with Nishad Kumar and Preethi Pal winning silver and bronze, respectively. Nishad, a Tokyo Paralympics silver medallist, cleared 1.99 metres in the men’s T47 high jump final. Preethi finished third in the women’s T35 200m final in 30.49 seconds.

Brandenburg (Germany)

Tvesa rises to T-21 with a 67 in German Masters

Indian golfer Tvesa Malik carded her best round on the Ladies European Tour in almost four years with a 5-under 67 that carried her from the cut line to T-21 after the third round of the German Masters. Pranavi Urs (71) and Diksha Dagar (73) were T-31 and T-43, respectively.

New Delhi

Sukant, Tarun, Suhas qualify for Paris Paralympics

Indian shuttlers Sukant Kadam, Tarun and Suhas have sealed their berths for the upcoming Paralympics in the men’s SL 4 category. Mandeep Kaur in women’s SL3 and Nithya and Sivarajan in mixed doubles SL6 also made the cut.

Sharjah

Aravindh beats Salem to claim sole lead

Indian Grandmaster Aravindh Chithambaram defeated local star AR Saleh Salem to emerge as the sole leader on 4.5 points after the end of the fifth round of Sharjah Masters chess tournament. Top seed Arjun Erigaisi and Sankalp Gupta have 3.5 points each.

RIYADH

Usyk beats Fury to become heavyweight champ

Oleksandr Usyk scored a razor-thin split decision win over Tyson Fury to become undisputed heavyweight boxing world champion. The 37-year-old Ukrainian is the first boxer to hold all four major heavyweight belts at the same time and the first undisputed champ since the end of Lennox Lewis’ reign in April 2000.

IMOLA (Italy)

Verstappen holds off Norris to win Emilia Romagna GP

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen held off a late charge by McLaren’s Lando Norris to win the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix. The triple Formula One world champion took the chequered flag 0.7 seconds ahead of the man who beat him at the previous round in Miami. Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc was third. Agencies

