India women eye positive start to Germany tour

Limburg (Germany): The Indian women’s hockey team will look to kickstart its preparation for the Asian Games in right earnest and iron out the flaws when it takes on China in the opening match of the Germany tour here tomorrow. The Indians will play three matches on the tour — two against hosts Germany in Wiesbaden and Rüsselsheim on July 18 and 19, respectively.

London

Arsenal signs Declan Rice from West Ham

England midfielder Declan Rice joined Arsenal for a deal worth a reported £105 million today, ending his nine-year association with West Ham. The fee wasn’t officially announced by either clubs.

Budapest

Sangeeta wins bronze at Hungary Ranking Series

Sangeeta Phogat, one of the six wrestlers who protested against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh at Jantar Mantar, today won a bronze medal in the non-Olympics 59kg class that featured six grapplers at the Hungary Ranking Series tournament here.

MORZINE

Vingegaard, Pogacar draw on first Alpine stage

Tadej Pogacar and Jonas Vingegaard crossed swords again in their vintage duel on the Tour de France on Saturday as the defending champion gained just one second over the two-time winner at the end of an epic, incident-marred stage. Pogacar beat Vingegaard in the sprint for second place behind 14th stage winner Carlos Rodriguez of Spain but now trails the Dane. Agencies

