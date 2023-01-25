India women knock wind out of Windies

PTI

East London, January 24

Smriti Mandhana and captain Harmanpreet Kaur cracked fine unbeaten half-centuries as India defeated West Indies by 56 runs to keep their slate clean in the Women’s T20I Tri-Series here.

After winning the toss and electing to bat, India were off to a good start and managed 167/2 in 20 overs. They then restricted the opponents to 111/4 to eke out their second consecutive win of the series.

Openers Yastika Bhatia and Mandhana stitched together a 33-run partnership before the former was dismissed by off-spinner Karishma Ramharack for 18 with just one delivery remaining in powerplay. At 52/2, there were some tense moments but once Mandhana and Kaur paired up, boundaries flowed freely.

Brief scores: India 167/2 (Mandhana 74*, Harmanpreet 56*) vs WI 111/4 (Campbelle 47; Sharma 2/24, Yadav 1/10).