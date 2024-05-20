Indian-American Theegala lies third

PTI

Louisville (US), May 19

Indian-American Sahith Theegala put himself in perfect position to make a bid for his maiden Major title as he was in sole third and one shot behind leaders Xander Schauffele and Collin Morikawa after three rounds of the PGA Championships.

After 65-67 on the first two days, Theegala turned in a 67 on the third to be 14-under as Morikawa (67) — winner of 2002 PGA and 2021 Open — and Schauffele (68) were at 15-under. Theegala may have just one PGA Tour win to his name but he has been second twice this season.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#United States of America USA