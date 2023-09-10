 Indian archer Prathamesh Jawkar signs off with silver at World Cup Final; Verma, Aditi, Jyothi falter : The Tribune India

  • Sports
  • Indian archer Prathamesh Jawkar signs off with silver at World Cup Final; Verma, Aditi, Jyothi falter

Indian archer Prathamesh Jawkar signs off with silver at World Cup Final; Verma, Aditi, Jyothi falter

Jawkar loses to Denmark’s Mathias Fullerton by narrowest of margins in an intense shoot-off finish

Indian archer Prathamesh Jawkar signs off with silver at World Cup Final; Verma, Aditi, Jyothi falter

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

Hermosillo (Mexico), September 10

Indian compound archer Prathamesh Jawkar’s dream run in his maiden ‘World Cup Final’ ended with a silver medal after he lost to Denmark’s Mathias Fullerton by the narrowest of margins in an intense shoot-off finish.

Shanghai World Cup winner Jawkar, who stunned the world No 1 and reigning champion Mike Schloesser for a second time in four months to storm into the final, lost 148-148 (10-10*) to Fullerton, who was adjudged the winner by virtue of his arrow being closer to the centre.

The Denmark archer took an early lead after the Indian 20-year-old dropped one point in the opening round of their final clash, here late on Saturday.

Trailing 89-90 at the midway mark, Jawkar brought the final on an even keel when he shot 30 points out of a possible 30 to make it 119-all going into the last round.

But in the designated final end, both the archers shot identical scores of 29 each to take it to shootoff.

The tiebreaker also saw a stalemate as the Indian missed Fullerton’s arrow by narrowest of margins.

In the semifinal, the Maharashtra archer dished out a flawless shooting of 150 out of a possible 150 points to pip Schloesser by one point (150-149).

The win also denied the Dutchman a hattrick of World Cup Final titles. Schloesser is a winner of four ‘World Cup Final’ (2016, 2019, 2021 and 2022).

It was Jawkar’s second win over the ‘Mr Perfectionist’ in four months. At the final of the Shanghai World Cup in May, Jawakar had prevailed over the Dutch heavyweight 149-148.

Schloesser, however, managed to bring his A-game in the bronze medal playoff, when he denied India a second medal defeating veteran Abhishek Verma 150-149.

Verma was eyeing a second World Cup Final bronze, when he made his way through to the third-place playoff defeating Sawyer Sullivan of the USA 146-146 (10-9) in the quarterfinals.

In the semifinal, Verma lost to eventual champion Fullerton 147-150.

Jawkar started off in an ominous fashion when he dropped just one point to eliminate host nation representative Miguel Becerra 149-141 in the quarterfinal. It’s only in the penultimate round that the Indian missed the centre once from 15 arrows in an otherwise perfect display.

The win set up Jawkar’s semifinal clash against the Dutch superstar Schloesser for a second time in four months.

Women compound archers disappoint

India, however, disappointed in the women’s compound section with the duo of Aditi Swami and Jyothi Surekha Vennam returning empty-handed after losing their respective opening round matches.

World Cup stage winner Jyothi Surekha Vennam failed to cross the opening round hurdle, going down to Colombian heavyweight and eventual champion Sara Lopez by a five-point margin in a lopsided quarterfinal.

Jyothi dropped two points in the first end to trail by two points against Sara who had a perfect 30 out of 30 score. Jyothi recovered in the second end and at the halfway mark had a one-point deficit (88-89).

But a dismal fourth end where the Indian managed 27 (9-9-9) proved costly as Sara wrapped the issue 149-144 before sealing a hattrick of World Cup Final title. Overall, Sara has seven World Cup Final titles in her kitty.

All eyes were on reigning world champion Aditi Swami but the 17-year-old cracked under pressure to go down to eventual runner-up Tanja Gellenthien of Denmark 145-145 (9-10) in a shoot-off finish.

Despite shooting below-par, Aditi managed to keep a slender one-point lead till the penultimate end. But in the final round, Tanja levelled it with a perfect 30, as Aditi dropped one point to force a shoot-off where the Denmark archer sealed it with a perfect 10.

India will have a lone representative in the recurve section, where Dhiraj Bommadevara is pitted against Korean heavyweight Kim Woojin in a tough opening round clash.

No Indian could make it in the women’s recurve section.

This is the first time five Indian archers have qualified for the year-ender world showpiece.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Chandigarh

Serpentine queues seen as people throng Chandigarh District Court to pay traffic challans

2
Trending

Madhuri Dixit was asked to remove blouse, shoot in bra for Amitabh Bachchan film

3
Punjab

Decorated Punjab martyr’s son becomes third generation army officer in his family

4
Punjab

Capt Amarinder Singh dismisses rumour he met Congress leader Sonia Gandhi

5
India

PM Modi, US President Biden announce connectivity corridor to link India with Middle East, Europe

6
Pollywood

Sikh heritage comes alive at special screening of Punjabi film 'Mastaney' in Mumbai

7
Himachal

G20 summit: Himachal Pradesh showcases handmade artefacts from Kullu, Chamba and Kinnaur

8
India

As world leaders arrived, drone flying over central Delhi sent cops into tizzy

9
Entertainment

Urvashi Rautela says Bollywood 'in dire need of heroes like Elvish Yadav'

10
India

Politics peppers G20 State Dinner: Centre, BJP rebut Congress Chief Ministers' claims

Don't Miss

View All
How students from Punjab are struggling in Canada
Diaspora

How students from Punjab are struggling in Canada

In Shimla, sirens, howls & prowls
Comment

In Shimla, sirens, howls & prowls

We are one family, really?
Comment Good sport

We are one family, really?

Mega corridor to link India with Middle East, Europe; it will be a game-changer, says Biden
India

Mega corridor to link India with Middle East, Europe; it will be a game-changer, says Biden

DSP: Cops hand in glove with drug peddlers; probe ordered
Punjab

Ferozepur: 'Cops hand in glove with drug peddlers'; DSP's letter to SSP goes viral

Punjab cops ‘hand in glove’ with illegal miners, says High Court
Punjab

Punjab cops 'hand in glove' with illegal miners, says High Court

Punjab contestant Jaskaran Singh wins Rs 1 crore at KBC; Amitabh says 'may all your dreams be fulfilled'
Trending

Jaskaran Singh from Punjab's Khalra wins Rs 1 crore at Kaun Banega Crorepati

Sapling @ Rs 1.66 lakh, brick Rs 400! MGNREGA buy raises stink
Punjab

Punjab: Sapling @ Rs 1.66 lakh, brick Rs 400! MGNREGA buy raises stink

Top News

300 meetings helped clinch New Delhi Consensus at G20: India’s G20 Sherpa

300 meetings helped clinch New Delhi Consensus at G20: India’s G20 Sherpa

West says reached consensus to maintain relevance of G20, ‘R...

Russia says G20 Declaration 'balanced' as summit moves to final day

Russia says G20 Declaration 'balanced' as summit moves to final day

The group adopted a consensus declaration in New Delhi that ...

G20 leaders arrive at Rajghat to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi

G20 leaders pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat

US President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and UN...

British PM Sunak, wife Akshata perform ‘puja’ at Akshardham temple in New Delhi

British PM Sunak, wife Akshata perform ‘puja’ at Akshardham temple in New Delhi

The couple accorded a traditional welcome at the temple

Konark to Nalanda: India's architectural heritage takes centre stage at G20 Summit

Konark to Nalanda: India's architectural heritage takes centre stage at G20 Summit

Iconic art objects in physical and digital forms have been d...


Cities

View All

Adapting pedagogical transitions in classroom must be gradual: Expert

Adapting pedagogical transitions in classroom must be gradual: Expert

National Lok Adalat resolves 19,833 cases

14 Benches settle 4,324 cases in Gurdaspur, Batala

Man loses Rs 11L to travel agents

Three held for running illegal liquor bottling plant near Khasa bus stand

Chandigarh readies draft to take over 200 acres of shamlat land

Chandigarh readies draft to take over 200 acres of shamlat land

Chock-a-block at counters during National Lok Adalat

Heavy school bags take a toll on students’ health

Haryana Govt pays its share for Metro DPR

Three nabbed with stolen heritage cannon

Delhi High court quashes FIR against Air India ex-pilot

Delhi High court quashes FIR against Air India ex-pilot

RRTS Corridor: NCRTC MD inspects construction works

Delhi woman found dead in Greater Noida

Youth stabbed to death in Delhi

Yati Narsinghanad Saraswati booked for controversial remark on Abdul Kalam

Youth murdered after scuffle

Youth murdered after scuffle

Suicide by brothers: SAD leader seeks arrest of cop

PIMS Jalandhar mgmt fails to cough up Rs 63-crore fee, govt to file FIR

Commission asks Improvement Trust to refund Rs 71.72L to allottee

Lok Adalat settles 44,539 cases, awards Rs 65.53-cr relief

Patient’s death after falling off stretcher at Ludhiana Civil Hospital: Three employees suspended, action against others underway

Patient's death after falling off a stretcher at Ludhiana Civil Hospital: Three employees suspended, action against others underway

DC office employees on 3-day pen-down strike from tomorrow

Lok adalat settles 36,113 cases; awards of over Rs 77 crore passed

Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan: Dulay village boys clinch U-17 football title

Woman dies in hit-and-run, kin lay siege to highway

Sextortion gang of three busted by Patiala police

Sextortion gang of three busted by Patiala police

National Lok Adalat: Over 16K cases settled in Patiala district

National Lok Adalat: 4,987 resolved in Fatehgarh Sahib

Patiala Admn bans weapons in hotels, marriage palaces