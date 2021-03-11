Indian badminton teams begin with resounding wins in Thomas and Uber Cup

Indian badminton teams begin with resounding wins in Thomas and Uber Cup

Kidambi Srikanth beat Kai Schafer 18-21 21-9 21-11.

PTI

Bangkok, May 8

The Indian men’s badminton team began its Thomas Cup campaign in an emphatic manner, thrashing Germany 5-0 here today.

World Championships bronze medallist Lakshya Sen started the proceeding with an easy 21-16 21-13 win over world No. 64 Max Weisskirchen. But the doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty had to dig deep as they beat Jones Ralfy Jansen and Marvin Seidel 21-15 10-21 21-13 in a match lasting close to an hour. World No. 11 Kidambi Srikanth eked out an 18-21 21-9 21-11 win over Kai Schafer after a sluggish start to give India an unassailable 3-0 lead in the Group C tie.

MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila handed Bjarne Geiss and Jan Colin Voelker a 25-23 21-15 defeat in the second men’s doubles tie before HS Prannoy, ranked 23rd in the world, eased to a 21-9 21-9 win over Matthias Kicklitz.

The Indian men’s team is searching for its maiden medal at the tournament. No Indian men’s team has ever reached the semifinals of the Thomas Cup. Last year, the team had reached the quarterfinal stage.

Women ease past Canada

The Indian women’s team beat Canada 4-1 in their Group D Uber Cup face-off.

Double Olympics medallist PV Sindhu gave a flying start to India with a 21-17 21-10 win over Michelle Li in 33 minutes. Canada levelled the scores as the Indian doubles pair of Shruti Mishar and Simran Singhi lost 19-21 12-21 to Rachel Honderich and Kristen Tsai.

Aakarshi Kashyap beat Wen Yu Zhang 17-21 21-18 21-17 to give India the lead again. The pair of Tanisha Crasto and Treesa Jolly made it 3-1 with a 21-9 21-15 win over Catherine Choi and Josephine Wu before Ashmita Chaliha completed the formalities with a 12-21 21-11 22-20 win over Rachel Chan.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

Does Taj Mahal have Hindu idols and inscriptions hidden in rooms?

2
Himachal

SFJ's Gurpatwant Pannu booked in a case for tying Khalistan banners on Himachal Vidhan Sabha gate in Dharamsala

3
Punjab

Navjot Sidhu to call on Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann on a day CWC meets

4
World

'If I die under mysterious circumstances…,' Elon Musk posts cryptic tweet an hour after he shares a post in 'connection with Russia'

5
Trending

Watch: Anand Mahindra fulfils his promise, gifts new house to Idli Amma on Mother's Day

6
Business

SII's Adar Poonawalla woos Elon Musk to invest in India for manufacturing Tesla cars

7
Coronavirus

Why do some people get sicker than others from Covid?

8
Punjab

Two arrested with IED, 1.5-kg RDX in Tarn Taran village; possible terror attack foiled

9
Punjab

Karnal terror suspects supplied arms, drugs in Punjab

10
Punjab

In Punjab's meritorious schools, 84% seats vacant

Don't Miss

View All
Emma Chamberlain wore Maharaja of Patiala's choker to Met Gala, netizen says ‘this is worse than Kim Kardashian wearing Marilyn Monroe dress’
Trending

Emma Chamberlain wore Maharaja of Patiala's choker to Met Gala, netizen says ‘this is worse than Kim Kardashian wearing Marilyn Monroe dress’

Jalandhar: Mosquitoes, malodorous surroundings part of their lives
Jalandhar

Mosquitoes, malodorous surroundings part of lives of those living near Kala Sanghian drain in Jalandhar

Poor orphaned brothers do Gurdaspur proud in judo
Punjab

Poor orphaned brothers do Gurdaspur proud in judo

No external attack behind desertion of Rakhigarhi Harappan settlement: ASI
Nation

No external attack behind desertion of Rakhigarhi Harappan settlement: ASI

Belly fat: Menfolk of City Beautiful least bothered
Chandigarh

Belly fat: Menfolk of Chandigarh least bothered

Tackling rising suicide cases among the young
Features

Tackling rising suicide cases among the young

Vaccine women: It has been a challenging journey for these four scientists
Features

Vaccine women: It has been a challenging journey for these four scientists

Dwarf couple wedding witnesses ruckus after hundreds of uninvited people gatecrash to take selfies
Trending

Watch: Dwarf couple wedding witnesses ruckus after hundreds of uninvited people gatecrash to take selfies

Top News

Rupee slumps to all-time low, touches 77.42 against US dollar in early trade

Rupee slumps to all-time low, touches 77.42 against US dollar in early trade

Risk appetite weakened amid mounting concerns about inflatio...

IndiGo bars specially-abled child: Scindia says no human being should have to go through this

IndiGo bars specially-abled child: Scindia says no human being should have to go through this

Had barred a specially-abled child from boarding a flight at...

‘If I die under mysterious circumstances…,’ Elon Musk’s latest tweet an hour after he shares a post in connect to ‘Russia’

'If I die under mysterious circumstances…,' Elon Musk posts cryptic tweet an hour after he shares a post in 'connection with Russia'

2 dead, 25 injured after 2 buses collide in Punjab’s Kurali

2 killed, 25 hurt as Haryana Roadways bus hangs precariously from bridge after colliding with private bus in Punjab's Kurali

The Haryana Roadways driver drove rashly despite being warne...

Bulldozers, police force reach Shaheen Bagh ahead of anti-encroachment drive, locals stage protest

Bulldozers, police force reach Shaheen Bagh ahead of anti-encroachment drive, locals stage protest

Police personnel deployed to provide security to SDMC offici...

Cities

View All

BSF shoots down Pakistani drone carrying heroin along border in Amritsar

BSF shoots down Pakistani drone carrying heroin along border in Amritsar

Amritsar: Registered Medical Practitioner kills self, eight booked

After protest by victim’s family, one booked for abetting suicide in Tarn Taran village

Four robberies reported in Amritsar city

1.5 kg RDX seized in Tarn Taran, two held after search operation

2 dead, 25 injured after 2 buses collide in Punjab’s Kurali

2 killed, 25 hurt as Haryana Roadways bus hangs precariously from bridge after colliding with private bus in Punjab's Kurali

Belly fat: Menfolk of Chandigarh least bothered

100% vaccination in 15-18 group in Chandigarh

Chandigarh sees 11 Covid cases

Panchkula: Surajpur-Skukhomajri bypass likely to see light of day

Bulldozers, police force reach Shaheen Bagh ahead of anti-encroachment drive, locals stage protest

Bulldozers, police force reach Shaheen Bagh ahead of anti-encroachment drive, locals stage protest

Curbs on Russian oil put pressure on India's traditional sources: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Jalandhar: Mosquitoes, malodorous surroundings part of their lives

Mosquitoes, malodorous surroundings part of lives of those living near Kala Sanghian drain in Jalandhar

Jalandhar's cyber cell receiving over 100 plaints/month

Act strictly against heavy vehicles flouting norms: CP Jalandhar

In Punjab's meritorious schools, 84% seats vacant

Hoshiarpur: Subedar Hardeep Singh cremated with full military honours

Servants steal 40-tola gold, ~4.35L from retd AIG’s house

Servants steal 40-tola gold, Rs 4.35L from retd AIG's house in Ludhiana's BRS Nagar

Seven test positive for Covid in Ludhiana

Tailor booked for sacrilege bid at Sarabha village gurdwara in Ludhiana

Cyber criminals make fake FB profile of MLA, demand money

Mother’s Day: Legislators give credit for their success to mothers

Major fire at commercial building in Patiala; no one injured

Major fire at commercial building in Patiala; no one injured

Emma Chamberlain wore Maharaja of Patiala's choker to Met Gala, netizen says ‘this is worse than Kim Kardashian wearing Marilyn Monroe dress’

Dues pending, free bus travel takes Punjab Govt on Rs 114 crore ride

Patiala: Historic Rajindra Tank Lake in a shambles, departments pass buck

Patiala: Monthly theatre episode held