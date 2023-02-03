Indian batters falter as SA win tri-series

East London: A poor batting performance cost India dear as they lost to hosts South Africa by five wickets in the final of the women’s tri-series final here today.
Chloe Tryon (57 not out off 32 balls) counterattacked with great gusto, hitting six fours and two sixes, to chase down a meagre 110-run target with two overs to spare.
What made Tryon’s innings special was the degree of difficulty the other batters encountered due to the slowness of the track.
India’s spinners Deepti Sharma, Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Sneh Rana tried their best but the target was always going to be difficult to defend despite South Africa being reduced to 47/4. “Unfortunately today we were not able to bat the way we wanted and the bowlers did well,” India captain Harmanpreet Kaur said.
Earlier, Harleen Deol scored 46 off 56 balls to get the team past the 100-run as India’s batters struggled to break loose.
Brief scores: India: 109/4 (Deol 46, Harmanpreet 21; Mlaba 2/16); South Africa: 113/5 (Tryon 57*; Rana 2/21)
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
SBI’s overall exposure to Adani Group at Rs 27,000 crore, says Chairman
Stressed that SBI has not given any loans against shares to ...
Parliament adjourned for the day following Opposition protests over Adani issue
The Chair in both the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha disallows th...
Punjab government imposes 90 paise per litre cess on petrol, diesel
Cabinet gives nod to the much-awaited Industrial Policy; aim...
New appointments of Supreme Court judges to be notified soon, A-G tells top court
Taking exception to the Centre sitting over the Collegium's ...
Patiala MP Preneet Kaur suspended from Congress
Asked to reply within 3 days as to why she should not be exp...