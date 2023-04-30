 Indian boxers aim for improved show at World Championships : The Tribune India

Indian boxers aim for improved show at World Championships

Worlds will provide the pugilists with good preparation ahead of September’s Asian Games

Indian boxers aim for improved show at World Championships

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

Tashkent, April 30

Indian boxers will be highly motivated to better the one bronze medal secured in the previous edition when they step inside the ring for the men’s World Championships, starting here from Monday.

There are no Olympic berths on offer but the Worlds will provide the pugilists with good preparation ahead of September’s Asian Games, which is a qualifying event for the Paris Olympics.

The revised weight divisions for men, after being reduced for from 13 to 7 are 51kg, 57kg, 63.5kg, 71kg, 80kg, 92kg, +92kg.

India’s hopes will be majorly pinned on six-time Asian Championship medallist Shiva Thapa (63.5kg) in the absence of Amit Panghal, who claimed the country’s maiden silver in 2019, and last edition’s lone medallist Akash Kumar.

Shiva created history last year when he became the first male pugilist to win six Asian Championships medals with a silver.

Having won a bronze at the 2015 Worlds, Shiva has tasted success at the prestigious event. He will be eager to change the shade of his medal.

Alongside Shiva, Mohammad Hussamuddin (57kg) and Ashish Chaudhary (80kg) form the experienced core of the squad.

While Hussamuddin is a two-time Commonwealth Games medallist, Ashish is a former Asian Championship silver medallist and also represented the country at the Tokyo Olympics. He will be competing at the event for the second time and would be keen to add another major medal to his name.

The Indian squad also has some young blood in 2021 World Youth champion Sachin Siwach (54kg) and Harsh Choudhary (86kg). Both boxers will be making their World Championships debut.

Strandja memorial silver medallist Govind Sahani (48kg) will also be keen to continue his good run.

Young pugilists Varinder Singh (60kg), Akash Sangwan (67kg), Nishant Dev (71kg) and Sumit Kundu (75kg), have also shown promise. Competing in their second World Championships, the quartet will be looking to use the experience to win this time.

The boxers are accompanied by CA Kuttapa, who returns as head coach.

Like the Women’s World Championships in March, the field will be a depleted one.

Countries including Britain, Ukraine, Czech Republic, Canada, Ireland, Sweden, Poland and New Zealand are boycotting the event after the International Boxing Association, headed by Russian Umar Kremlev, allowed boxers from Russia and Belarus to compete under their own flag against the International Olympic Committee’s recommendation.

However, more than 640 boxers from 104 countries are set to fight it out in the tournament where gold-winners will walk away with a prize money of USD 200,000.

The silver medallists are to be given USD 100,000, and both bronze-medallists will be awarded USD 50,000 each.

Seven defending World Champions are among those who will fight for glory, including Sofiane Oumiha from France, Tomoya Tsuboi and Sewonrets Okazawa from Japan, Loren Alfonso from Azerbaijan, Saken Bibossinov from Kazakhstan, Yoenlis Hernandez Martinez and Julio La Cruz from Cuba.

Squad:

Govind Sahani (48kg), Deepak Bhoria (51kg), Sachin Siwach (54kg), Mohammad Hussamuddin (57kg), Varinder Singh (60kg), Shiva Thapa (63.5kg), Akash Sangwan (67kg), Nishant Dev (71kg), Sumit Kundu (75kg), Ashish Chaudhary (80kg), Harsh Choudhary (86kg), Naveen Kumar (92kg) and Narender Berwal (92+kg).

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

After tough childhood, twins from Punjab train together at OTA — one bags Sword of Honour, other to become officer soon

2
Ludhiana

7 AAP leaders arrested on extortion charge

3
Trending

Keep ‘encounter’ to the field: Punjab police’s terse reply to Lucknow Super Giants tweet after Kings lose IPL tie

4
Ludhiana

11 dead due to gas leak in Giaspura area of Ludhiana, 4 undergoing treatment

5
Nation

Twitter blocks ANI, NDTV official handles

6
Trending

Narendra Modi among world leaders in AI-generated 'rockstar' pictures for 'World Leadership Music Concert'

7
Haryana

High levels of nickel, benzene found in air near Panipat thermal station

8
Nation

Climate change alters rain pattern across country

9
Punjab

Rs 196 cr for infra at Patiala medical college

10
Business

Adani-Hindenburg row: SEBI moves Supreme Court seeking 6 more months to complete probe; 'hope not an effort to bury scam', says Congress

Don't Miss

View All
Galwan braveheart’s wife commissioned into army, posted to Ladakh
Nation

Galwan braveheart's wife commissioned into Indian Army, posted to Ladakh

Time to cleanse Punjab
Comment NOUS INDICA

Time to cleanse Punjab

Below normal temperature in Punjab, Haryana in May
Delhi

Below normal temperature in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi in May

Bizarre ‘start up’ operating from Bihar to train jobless youths on how to break ATMs in 15 minutes unearthed by UP Police
Trending

Bizarre ‘start up’ operating from Bihar to train jobless youths on how to break ATMs in 15 minutes unearthed by UP Police

Punjab govt declares public holiday on May 1 to mark Labour Day
Punjab

Punjab govt declares public holiday on May 1 to mark Labour Day

Badal's demise: Chandigarh administration declares public holiday on Thursday
Chandigarh

Badal's demise: Chandigarh administration declares public holiday on Thursday

Punjab govt declares holiday on April 27; people queue up to pay last respects to Parkash Singh Badal
Punjab

Punjab govt declares holiday on April 27; people queue up to pay last respects to Parkash Singh Badal

14,000 vacant posts of primary school teacher belie govt claims
Schools

14,000 vacant posts of primary school teacher belie Punjab Govt claims

Top News

6 killed due to gas leak from factory in Giaspura area of Ludhiana

11 dead due to gas leak in Giaspura area of Ludhiana, 4 undergoing treatment

The area has been sealed while a fire brigade and an ambulan...

PM Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ creates history with 100th episode today, live broadcast at UN headquarters

Mann ki Baat spiritual journey for me, allowed me to connect with people: PM Modi in 100th episode

The prime minister said the programme is a reflection of the...

FIR against Union Minister Gajendra Shekhawat over ‘Ravana’ remarks against Rajasthan CM Gehlot

FIR against Union Minister Gajendra Shekhawat over ‘Ravana’ remarks against Rajasthan CM Gehlot

The FIR was registered on Saturday based on a complaint file...

Dantewada blast: Police release photo of IED blast mastermind

Dantewada blast: Police release photo of IED blast mastermind

The mastermind has been identified as Jagdish

SEBI seeks 6 more months from SC to complete probe

SEBI seeks 6 more months from SC to complete probe

CJI Bench had ordered probe within 2 months


Cities

View All

80% procured wheat lying in grain markets

80% procured wheat lying in grain markets

Kunal Manhas tops Amritsar dist with 99.98 percentile

VB yet to get assessment reports of ex-minister Soni’s properties

12 illegal constructions razed

75K litres of lahan seized in Tarn Taran

Bathinda jail warder provided cellphones to inmates, arrested

Bathinda jail warder provided cellphones to inmates, arrested

Chandigarh’s Raghav secures AIR 20 in JEE (Main), tops tricity

Chandigarh’s Raghav secures AIR 20 in JEE (Main), tops tricity

SHO of Panchkula women’s unit killed in Maharashtra accident

Rain likely for next five days in Chandigarh

‘Will go again, finish my speech at Oscars’: Guneet Monga

Rent defaulters in Chandigarh to face music

Examine records of expenditure , L-G tells officials

Examine records of expenditure , L-G tells officials

Court extends Sisodia's judicial custody till May 8

Delhi: 22-year-old stabbed to death for refusing cigarette

Woman killed, two children injured in Delhi house fire

JEE (Main): Siddharth tops dist with AIR 307

JEE (Main): Siddharth tops dist with AIR 307

Kapurthala procures 3.26 LMT wheat, breaks previous record

As campaigning picks up, bevy of leaders floods dist

Man stalks, harasses principal’s wife, held

Govt teacher held under POCSO Act

6 killed due to gas leak from factory in Giaspura area of Ludhiana

11 dead due to gas leak in Giaspura area of Ludhiana, 4 undergoing treatment

Shastri Hall not ready to hold badminton meets: Ex-shuttlers

JEE (Main): 30 from district score over 99 percentile

City has most accessible public transport

Remain cautious about entry of ‘anti-social’ elements, managers of religious places told

New PRTC bus stand to be made functional soon in Patiala: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

New PRTC bus stand to be made functional soon in Patiala: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Thapar students showcase Punjab’s cultural heritage in Patiala

45 papers presented at Law University seminar in Patiala

38 students get course completion certificates

Students educated on disaster management