Indian boxers confirm 22 medals with 7 in finals

Astana

Brijesh Tamta and Aryan alongside five other boxers entered the finals as Indian pugilists assured themselves 22 medals in various categories at the ASBC Asian U-22 & Youth Boxing Championships 2024 here today. Of the 22 medals, 12 have been assured by women at the prestigious tournament.

Ranchi

Haryana win in National Women’s Hockey League

Haryana and Maharashtra won their respective matches by similar 2-1 margin in the National Women’s Hockey League 2024-2025 here today. In the opening match of the day, Haryana defeated Mizoram 2-1 to bring up their second consecutive victory, while Maharashtra beat Bengal 2-1.

MADRID

Courtois to make first start for Real after ACL tear

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois will make his first start of the season in the La Liga game against relegation-threatened Cadiz tomorrow after making a full recovery from two knee injuries, manager Carlo Ancelotti said today.

BUENOS AIRES

Maradona’s children call for moving body to mausoleum

Diego Maradona’s children filed a request with the Argentine Courts on Thursday to move the former football great’s body “to a much safer place” and for fans “to pay tribute” in a mausoleum. Maradona’s remains lie in a private cemetery on the outskirts of Buenos Aires where he was carried in November 2020 in a massive funeral procession.

Port of Spain

Joseph named in West Indies squad for T20 WC

Fast bowler Shamar Joseph was the surprise inclusion as joint hosts West Indies named their 15-man squad for this year’s T20 World Cup. Batter Shimron Hetmyer, who was dropped from for the previous edition, was also called up. — Agencies