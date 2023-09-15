Indian challenge ends in Hong Kong Open

Kowloon: India’s challenge at the Hong Kong Open Super 500 tournament ended after two women’s doubles pairs lost in the pre-quarterfinals here today. Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand were no match for seventh seeds Apriyani Rahayu and Siti Fadia Silva Ranadhanti of Indonesia, losing 8-21 14-21 in just 36 minutes. Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa lost 18-21 7-21 to top seeds Mayu Matsumoto and Wakana Nagahar of Japan in just 38 minutes.

Ho Chi Minh City

Simran-Ritika in quarters of Vietnam Open

The women’s doubles pair of Simran Singhi and Ritika Thaker kept India’s flag fluttering at the Vietnam Open Super 100 badminton tournament by progressing to the quarterfinals. Simran and Ritika, seeded third, beat the Malaysian pair of Lee Zhi Qing and Desiree Hao Shan Siow 21-10 21-18 in the second round to set up a clash with Chinese Taipei’s Jiang Yi-Hua and Li Zi Qing.

London

Unadkat, Jayant shine in maiden County outings

India seamer Jaydev Unadkat and spinner Jayant Yadav made impressive debuts in the English County circuit, taking five-wicket hauls for Sussex and Middlesex, respectively. Unadkat took nine wickets for Sussex against Leicestershire. Yadav toiled for his five-wicket haul in a drawn game. Agencies