Indian colts face GB for place in final

Johor Bahru, October 27

The Indian men’s junior hockey team will be one of four teams looking to seal a place in the final on the last day of pool matches in the Sultan of Johor Cup here tomorrow.

India, Great Britain, South Africa and Japan are all in the race to reach the final and take on Australia for the title.

India will begin the proceedings tomorrow with a clash against defending champions Great Britain. A win will take them to 10 points, and out of the reach of Japan, Great Britain and South Africa, who all have six points.

The kind of form India showed in their 5-5 draw against the unbeaten Australia, the former champions look likely to get the job done. Despite being the two-time defending champions, Great Britain have struggled in this edition. They suffered a shock 1-2 loss to Japan before being beaten 3-1 by Australia.

A draw for India would leave the door open for Japan and South Africa. In that scenario, Japan will fancy their chances as they face bottom-placed Malaysia tomorrow. South Africa will have their work cut out as they face Australia. — Agencies

#England #Hockey #japan