Indian compound archer Jyothi reaches semifinal at Archery World Cup Stage 4

PTI

Paris, August 19

Indian compound archer Jyothi Surekha Vennam remained in the medal hunt after reaching the semifinals at World Cup Stage 4, here on Friday.

Jyothi defeated Dafne Quintero of Mexico 147-144 to set up a semifinal clash against Ella Gibson of Britain.

Ella eliminated the recently-crowned world champion Aditi Swami in the quarterfinals as the Indian went down 135-148.

There was disappointment from other Indian archers who bowed out of the medal contention.

Indian recurve mixed team of Dheeraj Bommadevara and Bhajan Kaur lost to Mexico 5-1 in quarter-final.

The compound mixed team lost to the Netherlands in the quarterfinal that stretched to the shoot-off. Locked 158-158, the shoot-off also saw a 20-20 tie as the Dutch pair sealed it shooting closer to the centre.

