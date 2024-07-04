Indian cricket team's victory parade bus awaits champions in Mumbai ahead of mega celebrations; security beefed up

Agencies
Mumbai, July 4
The T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team will soon take part in an open bus roadshow followed by a felicitation ceremony at the Wankhede Stadium.
Ahead of the historic victory progression in Mumbai, the special open-top bus has geared up for the extravaganza evening in the city.
The champions will be driven around the city in a specially designed bus, making the occasion a visually spectacular and appropriate celebration of the team's victory.
Meanwhile, extra security has been deployed at Churchgate and other local railway stations in view of the victory parade, the Western Railway (WR) said.
Extra security arrangements have been made at Churchgate, Marine Lines and Charni Road stations for efficient crowd management, the WR said on X.
The victory parade of the Indian team from Marine Drive to Wankhede Stadium in an open bus would coincide with the evening rush hour when thousands of commuters working in south Mumbai return to their homes in northern suburbs.
“Additional Ticket Checking staff have also been deployed at the stations and additional UTS windows at Churchgate will remain operational till midnight,” Western Railway stated.
Crowds at Churchgate and other railway stations began to swell since afternoon as people were reaching south Mumbai to witness the victory parade and have a glimpse of the cricket team, officials said.
Earlier in the day, the Rohit Sharma-led Indian team arrived in New Delhi via a special flight from Barbados after being stuck for days due to hurricane Beryl in the Caribbean.
The team met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence in New Delhi.
The BCCI has arranged a road show for world champions in Mumbai from Nariman Point to Wankhede Stadium, where the team will be felicitated by the Indian board.
Mumbai Police have made stringent measures to ensure the safety and security of the spectators including traffic diversions on the route.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Indian cricket team's victory parade bus awaits champions in Mumbai ahead of mega celebrations; security beefed up
The Rohit Sharma-led Indian team arrived in New Delhi via a ...
Hemant Soren takes oath as Jharkhand chief minister
Governor CP Radhakrishnan administers the oath to Soren at R...
2 women among 6 sevadars arrested over Hathras stampede that killed 121 people
Police say preacher Surajpal alias Bhole Baba will be questi...
Amritpal Singh can meet family but won't be allowed to leave Delhi: Parole order for taking Lok Sabha oath
During his stay in the national capital, neither Singh nor h...
Heavy rain in parts of Himachal Pradesh; 115 roads closed, Chandigarh-Manali highway begins sinking near Pandoh
Officials allow one-way traffic at stretch between Mandi to ...