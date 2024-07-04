Indian cricket team's victory parade bus awaits champions in Mumbai ahead of mega celebrations; security beefed up

Agencies

Mumbai, July 4

The T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team will soon take part in an open bus roadshow followed by a felicitation ceremony at the Wankhede Stadium.

Ahead of the historic victory progression in Mumbai, the special open-top bus has geared up for the extravaganza evening in the city.

The champions will be driven around the city in a specially designed bus, making the occasion a visually spectacular and appropriate celebration of the team's victory.

Meanwhile, extra security has been deployed at Churchgate and other local railway stations in view of the victory parade, the Western Railway (WR) said.

Extra security arrangements have been made at Churchgate, Marine Lines and Charni Road stations for efficient crowd management, the WR said on X.

The victory parade of the Indian team from Marine Drive to Wankhede Stadium in an open bus would coincide with the evening rush hour when thousands of commuters working in south Mumbai return to their homes in northern suburbs.

“Additional Ticket Checking staff have also been deployed at the stations and additional UTS windows at Churchgate will remain operational till midnight,” Western Railway stated.

Crowds at Churchgate and other railway stations began to swell since afternoon as people were reaching south Mumbai to witness the victory parade and have a glimpse of the cricket team, officials said.

Earlier in the day, the Rohit Sharma-led Indian team arrived in New Delhi via a special flight from Barbados after being stuck for days due to hurricane Beryl in the Caribbean.

The team met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence in New Delhi.

The BCCI has arranged a road show for world champions in Mumbai from Nariman Point to Wankhede Stadium, where the team will be felicitated by the Indian board.

Mumbai Police have made stringent measures to ensure the safety and security of the spectators including traffic diversions on the route.

