Indian cricket teams visits Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya

New Delhi, February 19

Fresh from retaining the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after winning the second test in Arun Jaitley Stadium, the Indian cricket team visited the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya, a museum dedicated to the Prime Ministers of India.

India thrashed a hapless Australian cricket team in two and half days to win the test by six wickets. The result means that the hosts will keep the trophy, which they have won since the 2014 home series.

Led by skipper Rohit Sharma and coach Rahul Dravid, the team spent a considerable time at the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya.

The Board of Cricket of Cricket in India (BCCI), tweeted pictures of the team’s visit on the microbloggingsite Twitter. “A trip to cherish! #TeamIndia visited the captivating @PMSangrahalaya, a unique museum dedicated to the Prime Ministers of India, illustrating the journey of India after Independence. @PMOIndia," the BCCI wrote on itspage.

Former skipper Virat Kohli, who completed 25,000 runs in all formats of international cricket, Cheteshwar Pujara and the man of match Ravindra Jadeja, who dismantled the Australian batting line up with his best ever haul of 7/42 were some of the prominent names that featured in the pictures. The BCCI also posted a short video of the visit.

The Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya was opened to the public last year and was constructed as a tribute to every Prime Minister of India since Independence.

