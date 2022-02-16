Indian cricket’s ‘backbone’ Ranji Trophy returns after two years in bio-secure bubbles

Games will be played across Rajkot, Cuttack, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram, Delhi, Haryana, Guwahati and Kolkata

Indian cricket’s ‘backbone’ Ranji Trophy returns after two years in bio-secure bubbles

Ajinkya Rahane will need to make instant impact with the Test squad of Sri Lanka series expected to be announced soon. Action Images via Reuters

PTI

Ahmedabad, February 16

Indian cricket’s ‘backbone’, the Ranji Trophy, will make a much-anticipated return after two years amid the easing COVID-19 situation in the country, providing host of domestic cricketers an opportunity to make their name in red-ball cricket while giving veterans like Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara a final shot at resurrecting their Test careers.

A third wave of COVID-19 had threatened the premier domestic event for the second year in a row but the drop in infections has allowed the BCCI to conduct the 38-team event, a massive logistical task in the new normal of bio-secure environments.

All eyes will be on the opening fixture between defending champions Saurashtra and record 41-time champions Mumbai here with Rahane and Pujara on either side, aiming to make the big scores that have deserted them at the Test level for a while.

Both veterans have been working hard in the nets and their coaches feel a big knock is around the corner. Rahane and Pujara will need to make instant impact with the Test squad of Sri Lanka series expected to be announced soon.

Nine bio-bubbles have been created across nine venues in the country and the players had to quarantine for five days, leaving them only two days of training for the first round beginning on Thursday.

The players, however, are in no mood to complain. They are just happy that they are finally getting to test themselves in the toughest form of the game after two seasons of white-ball cricket.

The batters had almost forgotten the art of leaving the ball and bowlers the relentlessness of long spells. Both the departments are up for the challenge but their bodies might take longer to get used to the hard grind of red-ball cricket.

“It is great that red ball cricket is starting. Players have suffered and lost a lot in the last two years both financially and skill-wise. They all are looking forward to the challenge,” said Delhi coach Raj Kumar Sharma after the team’s first training session on Monday, echoing the views of all teams.

It is also set to be the shortest first-class season for most teams with sides only getting three league games, impacting their match fees and leaving them with little room for error.

Eight groups of four teams each have been formed at the elite level while six teams will fight it out in the plate group. The knockouts, barring the sole pre-quarterfinal, will be held in the post IPL phase starting May 30.

It will also be a high pressure game as it will potentially decide the only quarterfinalist from the group.

The national selectors will also finally get to see the upcoming talent in action.

Only one India A tour has taken place over the past 24 months, the selectors have had to refer to part performances with no first-class cricket played in the country.

Focus will also be on fringe India players including Priyank Panchal, Abhimanyu Easwaran and Hanuma Vihari, who had been controversially dropped for the home series against New Zealand before making the team for the away series in South Africa.

Among the India U-19 stars, skipper Yash Dhull and Raj Angad Bawa are expected to make their first-class debut soon after landing IPL contracts. Dhull will be in Guwahati playing for Delhi against Tamil Nadu.

Teams have been advised to keep two COVID-19 reserves in the squad. There is a good chance of a COVID outbreak midway into the game but the match will go on provided a team has a minimum of nine fit players.

Both teams will be awarded a point each if first innings is not completed.

The games will be played across Rajkot, Cuttack, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram, Delhi, Haryana, Guwahati and Kolkata.

First-Round Fixtures:

Karnataka vs Railways, Elite Group C (Chennai).

Hyderabad vs Chandigarh, Elite Group B (Bhubaneswar)                Bengal vs Baroda, Elite Group B (Cuttack)             Kerala vs Meghalaya, Elite Group A (Rajkot)            

Gujarat vs Madhya Pradesh, Elite Group A (Rajkot)           

Manipur vs Arunachal Pradesh, Plate (Kolkata)  Jammu and Kashmir vs Puducherry, Elite Group C (Chennai)        

Saurashtra vs Mumbai, Elite Group D (Ahmedabad)          

Odisha vs Goa, Elite Group D (Ahmedabad)          

Nagaland vs Sikkim, Plate (Kolkata)

Bihar vs Mizoram, Plate (Kolkata)

Jharkhand vs Chhattisgarh, Elite Group H (Guwahati)       

Delhi vs Tamil Nadu, Elite Group H (Guwahati)     

Maharashtra vs Assam, Elite Group G (Rohtak)  

Vidarbha vs Uttar Pradesh, Elite Group G (Gurugram)      

Haryana vs Tripura, Elite Group F (Delhi)                 

Punjab vs Himachal Pradesh, Elite Group F (Delhi)             

Services vs Uttarakhand, Elite Group E (Thiruvananthapuram)     

Andhra vs Rajasthan, Elite Group E (Thiruvananthapuram)

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Haryana

Key suspect in R-Day violence Deep Sidhu killed in road accident

2
Nation

10-year-old boy sees mother in intimate position with 14-year-old cousin in Rajasthan, murdered

3
Sports

Cobbler's son in Punjab's Fazilka lands up with a 20 lakh IPL contract

4
Punjab

Red Fort accused Deep Sidhu dies in mishap

5
Trending

This 60-year-old Kerala labourer turns model; see viral photo

6
Patiala

What Capt Amarinder Singh could not do in his entire tenure Charanjit Channi did in 4 months: Rahul Gandhi

7
Entertainment

Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri dies at 69

8
Sports

Aussie cricketer Glen Maxwell to marry his Indian-origin fiancée on March 27

9
Punjab

Deep Sidhu to be cremated in younger brother's hometown Ludhiana; Sunny Deol, Gurdas Maan condole death

10
Nation

India asks citizens in Ukraine to leave temporarily as tension mounts

Don't Miss

View All
Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri dies at 69
Entertainment

Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri dies at 69

‘Happiness zones’ in government schools of Jammu division to help kids beat Covid stress
J & K

'Happiness zones' in government schools of Jammu division to help kids beat Covid stress

Key suspect in R-Day violence Deep Sidhu killed in road accident
Haryana

Key suspect in R-Day violence Deep Sidhu killed in road accident

My parents have finally agreed to stop working: Tennis-ball sensation Ramesh Kumar after landing IPL deal with KKR
Sports

Cobbler's son in Punjab's Fazilka lands up with a 20 lakh IPL contract

Video: Salman Khan’s draws a salary of 16 crore a month, but lives in a 1-BHK flat; Know why?
Trending

Video: Salman Khan draws a salary of 16 crore a month, but lives in a 1-BHK flat; Know why?

Canada PM Justin Trudeau invokes emergency powers to quell protests
World

Canada PM Justin Trudeau invokes emergency powers to quell protests

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are redefining Valentine’s Day with their soulful message
Entertainment

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are redefining Valentine’s Day with their forever kinda love

Looks like Ajay Devgn ‘lost his cool’ during Mahindra film shoot. Has it scared Anand Mahindra? Read to know...
Trending

Looks like Ajay Devgn ‘lost his cool’ during Mahindra film shoot. Has it scared Anand Mahindra? Read to know...

Top Stories

Russia pulls back some troops; exit Ukraine, India tells citizens

Russia pulls back some troops; exit Ukraine, India tells citizens

Putin ready for talks with West

Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri dies at 69

Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri dies at 69

The singer-composer, a familiar figure for many with his tra...

Bollywood pays tribute to 'Disco King' Bappi Lahiri: He was the reasons for millions to dance

Bollywood pays tribute to 'Disco King' Bappi Lahiri: He was the reasons for millions to dance

Lahiri, who popularised disco music in Indian cinema in the ...

Deep Sidhu to be cremated in younger brother’s hometown Ludhiana; Sunny Deol, Gurdas Maan condole death

Deep Sidhu to be cremated in younger brother's hometown Ludhiana; Sunny Deol, Gurdas Maan condole death

AAP makes 3 announcements to woo industry in Punjab

AAP makes 3 announcements to woo industry in Punjab

The move has significance considering that the BJP-led allia...

Cities

View All

1.3% elderly & 0.88% PwD voters cast postal ballots in Amritsar

1.3% elderly & 0.88% PwD voters cast postal ballots in Amritsar

Amritsar West: Voters seek access to better roads, sewerage and jobs

Now, Air India's Amritsar-London flight thrice a week

Amritsar: Won’t vanish after winning seat, promises Talbir Singh Gill

Jandiala: Taking Cong to task, Ranjit Singh Chajjalwaddi raising poor health and education system

Promises unkept, farm unions step up pressure on Centre

Promises unkept, farm unions step up pressure on Centre

Punjab's future secure in NDA's hands: JP Nadda

Punjab Govt misled us: Pensioners

Prepaid auto booth at Chandigarh railway station defunct for want of revised fare

Prepaid auto booth at Chandigarh railway station defunct for want of revised fare

Chandigarh’s bicycle project catches parliamentary panel’s fancy

Mani Majra Man duped of Rs 8.72 lakh by Facebook ‘friend’

PGI's Gastro Department doctors bring laurels

Chandigarh cops turn blind eye to parking on cycle track

L-G, Delhi govt tussle: SC to hear plea on March 3

L-G, Delhi govt tussle: SC to hear plea on March 3

No end to Cong vs Cong battle in Sultanpur Lodhi

No end to Congress vs Congress battle in Sultanpur Lodhi

Where is anti-corruption Bill, Ajay Maken asks AAP

Jalandhar: Shobha yatra taken out on eve of Ravidas Jayanti

Jalandhar north: Congress, BJP in direct contest here

Nakodar: A fight among doctor, engineer, cop, farmers

Support AAP for forming stable, honest govt in state: Kejriwal

Support AAP for forming stable, honest govt in Punjab: Arvind Kejriwal

AAP will provide free quality education, healthcare: Manish Sisodia

2 dead, 30 fresh Covid cases in Ludhiana district

Ravidassias remove AAP hoardings, posters from 'shobha yatra' route

Deep Sidhu to be cremated in younger brother's hometown Ludhiana; Sunny Deol, Gurdas Maan condole death

Four debutants from Patiala Rural vie to outdo each other

Four debutants from Patiala Rural vie to outdo each other

Sukhbir Singh Badal promises more social welfare schemes

Punjab needs industry’s revival to get rid of huge debt: Minister

BJP Nabha face Gurpreet Singh Shahpur accused of hiding facts in affidavit

Resume primary classes as well, demand teachers, parents in Patiala