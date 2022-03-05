Indian film celebrities pay homage to 'legend' Shane Warne

PTI

Mumbai, March 5

Australian cricket legend Shane Warne's sudden demise has left cricket lovers across the world, including Indian film fraternity, "heartbroken".

Many cine personalities including Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Kamal Haasan among others remembered Warne as a sports icon whose "genius" was incomparable.

"Still trying to grapple with the news of Shane Warne's sudden demise. RIP Shane. Your legacy is etched in the hearts of cricket lovers all over the world," Devgn said in a tweet.

Warne died on Friday at the age of 52 following a suspected heart attack while on a vacation in Thailand.

Kumar said the cricket legend's untimely passing has left a huge void in the sports world.

"Speechless to know about #ShaneWarne's untimely passing. You could not have loved the game of cricket without being in complete awe of the man. This is so heartbreaking. Om Shanti," he wrote.

South star Venkatesh Daggubati said he can't come to terms with the news of Warne's demise.

"Cannot fully come to terms with the news of his passing! Shane Warne will not be forgotten for the sports icon he was, is and always will be! #RIPShaneWarne," the 61-year-old star said.

Haasan said people will forever remember Warne as a cricketing genius.

"We have lost a cricketing genius named Shane Warne who fascinated with magical spin bowling. We remember moments he left us," he posted on the microblogging site.

Reminiscing her interactions with Warne, actor Preity Zinta, who co-owns Indian Premier League (IPL) team Punjab Kings, said she learnt a lot about cricket from him.

"So sad to hear that Shane Warne is no more. He was a magician on the field & such a charismatic & flamboyant personality off the field. I learnt so much about cricket from him every time I met him during the IPL & laughed a lot. He was an inspiration to so many all over the world," she said.

Actor Shilpa Shetty described Warne as a legend, who served as a coach and captain of her IPL team Rajasthan Royals.

“Legends live on @shanewarne23 #ShaneWarne," Shetty captioned the post.

Actor Ranveer Singh shared a picture of Warne with a broken heart emoji.