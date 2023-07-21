Indian football team enters top-100 FIFA ranking

New Delhi: The Indian men’s football team today achieved sub-100 FIFA ranking for the first time since 2018 as it moved up one spot to 99th after its SAFF Championship triumph. Overall, world champions Argentina continued to be at the top, followed by France, Brazil, England and Belgium.

New Delhi

I-League likely to start in first week of October

The I-League 2023-24 season is likely to kick off in the first week of October and the Indian Women’s League could be held from November 18 to March 16, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) said today. During a meeting with the clubs, the AIFF discussed the possibility of having the I-League in different formats.

Russelsheim (Germany)

India go down to Germany, end tour with three defeats

The Indian women’s hockey team capped a disappointing outing, going down to Germany 0-2 for its third straight defeat of the tour here on Wednesday. Nike Lorenz (52nd minute) and Charlotte Stapenhorst (54th) scored the two goals for the home side. India had lost to China (2-3) and Germany (1-4) in their previous two outings.

Galle

Imam anchors nervy chase as Pakistan win first Test

Opener Imam-ul-Haq anchored Pakistan’s nervy chase with an unbeaten half-century as they beat Sri Lanka by four wickets in the opening Test here today. Chasing 131 for victory, Pakistan slumped to 79/4 after skipper Babar Azam fell to left-arm spinner Prabath Jayasuriya, who claimed 4/56 in the second innings. Shakeel, whose maiden Test double hundred fetched Pakistan a decisive first-innings lead, was adjudged the Player of the Match. Agencies

