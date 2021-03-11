Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa secures quarterfinals spot

Chennai

Young Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa defeated GM Vidit Gujrathi to book a spot in the quarterfinals of the Chessable Masters 2022 online tournament. He scored 25 points to finish fourth behind Anish Giri (29 points), Carlsen (28 points) and Ding Liren ( 25 points). The win in the 15th and final round of the preliminaries knocked Gujrathi out of contention.

New Delhi

Jyothi smashes own 100m hurdles nat’l record in UK

Jyothi Yarraji smashed the women's 100m hurdle national record for the second time in less than two weeks while winning the event at the Loughborough International Athletics Meet in the UK. She clocked 13.11 seconds to better her earlier national record of 13.23s clocked during the Cyprus International Meet.

Dhaka

Sri Lanka's Mendis taken to hospital with chest pains

Sri Lanka batter Kusal Mendis was taken to a hospital in Dhaka after experiencing chest pains during the opening day of the second Test against Bangladesh. — Agencies