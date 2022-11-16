Indian Grandmasters lose in Round 1

PTI

San Francisco, November 15

Indian Grandmasters R Praggnanandhaa and Arjun Erigaisi suffered defeats in the opening round of the Meltwater Champions Tour Finals.

While the 17-year-old Praggnanandhaa went down 1.5-2.5 to Shakhriyar Mamedyarov of Azerbaijan, Erigaisi lost 0.5-2.5 to Poland’s Jan-Krzysztof Duda. World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen began his campaign with a 2.5-1.5 win over Wesley So, while Dutch GM Anish Giri edged Liem Quang Le 3.5-2.5.