Indian junior women’s hockey team loses again to Germany

Dusseldorf (Germany), May 27

The Indian junior women’s hockey team lost 4-6 to Germany in its fifth match of their tour of Europe, here on Monday.

However, after conceding six goals, India rallied to score four goals and asserted themselves in the second half of the match.

Sanjana Horo, Bhinima Dan and Kanika Siwach scored for India.

Like their previous match, Germany scored early in the first quarter and doubled their lead soon after.

Despite trailing, the Indian defence did well to successfully defend multiple penalty corners.

In the final minutes of the first quarter, India won a penalty corner but the scoreline remained 2-0, in favour of Germany.

India began the second quarter on a positive note but failed to find the back of the opposition net.

Germany struck their third goal soon to put themselves in a dominant position at half-time.

Germany continued to assert themselves in the third quarter, scoring thrice, including a successful penalty corner conversion to take a commanding 6-0 lead.

But India fought back and scored their first goal when Sanjana Horo sounded the board late in the quarter.

India turned up the pressure on Germany in the final quarter. Sanjana Horo scored India’s second goal before Binima Dhan and Kanika Siwach found the opposition net to reduce the margin to 4-6.

On Sunday, the Indians lost 0-1 to Germany in their fourth match.

India had a challenging first quarter as Germany broke the deadlock early match to take a 1-0 lead.

A goalless second and third quarter unfolded, ensuring Germany stayed ahead, even as India worked hard to score an equalizer.

In the final quarter, Germany nearly doubled their lead, but their penalty stroke was denied by India’s goalkeeper.

With minutes left on the clock, India’s final opportunity of the match came in the form of a penalty corner, but they failed to convert it and conceded a 0-1 defeat to Germany.

India will play their next match against Dutch club side Oranje Rood in Breda, Netherlands on May 29.

