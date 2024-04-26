 Indian men eye consistency in Thomas Cup title defence, women too look to shine in Uber Cup : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Sports
  • Indian men eye consistency in Thomas Cup title defence, women too look to shine in Uber Cup

Indian men eye consistency in Thomas Cup title defence, women too look to shine in Uber Cup

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty look unstoppable and are coming into the prestigious event with four straight finals on the World Tour

Indian men eye consistency in Thomas Cup title defence, women too look to shine in Uber Cup

Based on current form, there are lots of teams with three strong singles and two doubles (players) like China, Denmark, Chinese Taipei, Japan, and Indonesia,” HS Prannoy said. iStock



PTI

Chengdu (China), April 26

Star singles players will aim for a consistent run as Indian men embark on a tough journey of defending their title at the Thomas Cup, while a young women’s team, sans the peerless P V Sindhu, will look to punch above its weight when it begins its campaign in Uber Cup here on Saturday.

Just two years ago, India had sent shockwaves across the badminton world when they clinched their maiden Thomas Cup crown, considered the team world championship for men.

Without the burden of expectations, India went on to dismantle the world’s best teams to script an unprecedented chapter in the history of the sport, and now they return to the 33rd edition with the arduous task of once again showing their might against the top echelons of the sport.

However, the underdog tag won’t be there this time. In fact, all the teams will be gunning for the defending champions, who have retained the core of the 2022 side which had made history in Bangkok.

India will count on the experience of last edition as they have been put in the ‘Group of Death’, featuring multiple-time winners Indonesia, Thailand and England in Group C.

Indian men will begin their campaign against Thailand, who boost of reigning world champion Kunlavut Vitidsarn and young Panitchaphon Teeraratsakul.

But the most formidable will be third-seeded Indonesia, who have the likes of Jonatan Christie and Anthony Ginting—the two played the finals of All England in March—and world number seven pair of Muhammad Rian Ardianto and Fajar Alfian.

“It will be tough this year. Based on current form, there are lots of teams with three strong singles and two doubles (players) like China, Denmark, Chinese Taipei, Japan, and Indonesia,” HS Prannoy said.

A lot can happen in two years’ time and none of the Indian players coming to China this week are the same.

Prannoy, who had delivered the goods under pressure in the deciding fifth singles, is coming into the tournament after struggling in the first half of the season, owing to a chronic stomach disorder which returned after troubling him in the past.

However, his 90-minute marathon battle en route to a morale-boosting win over China’s Lu Guang Zu showed he is close to recovery and will carry the onus of giving the team a good start as he is the top-ranked singles player at world number nine now.

Lakshya Sen has found his mojo just in time with successive semifinal finishes at the French Open and the All England Championships after enduring a difficult 2023 and early 2024.

Kidambi Srikanth, who had won all six matches in 2022, has blown hot and cold in the last two years. He also endured tough losses in the team championships final at the 2022 Commonwealth Games and 2023 Asian Games.

Another player who could be entrusted with the third singles is young Priyanshu Rajawat, who was part the team which won the epic title in Bangkok, and since then has gone on to claim his maiden Super 300 title last year in Orleans.

While the rest had an inconsistent run, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have looked unstoppable and are coming into the prestigious event with four straight finals on the World Tour. The duo will be the spearhead of India’s campaign.

Dhruv Kapila and Arjun MR, who will play the second doubles, have weaved a few title wins at the Uganda International Challenge and Orlen Polish Open, besides signing off with a quarterfinal finish at the Spain Masters in March.

“As a team we have evolved in the last 2-3 years. Everybody has been able to keep aside their individual problems for a one-week time and has been able to push through emotional challenges in a much better way during the team events,” Prannoy said.

It is likely that Prannoy and Srikanth could be rotated during the event, putting the onus more on Sen and Rajawat to deliver. There is also Kiran George, who has been in decent touch.

In Uber Cup, Ashmita Chaliha will lead a young Indian team with all the big guns skipping the tournament after competing in a series of tournaments to qualify for the Paris Olympics.

The greenhorns will look to test their mental and physical fortitude against the top international players when they open their campaign against Canada in Group A.

Top seeds and multiple-time winners China and Singapore are also in their group, making it improbable for the young women’s team to go past the group stage.

Besides Ashmita, national champion Anmol Kharb, who was the star performer for India en route their maiden Asia Team Championships title, will also look to test their wares as will Isharani Baruah and 15-year-old Tanvi Sharma.

India, who have reached the semifinals of the Uber Cup thrice in 1957, 2014 and 2016, will also be served by the doubles pair of Shruti Mishra and Priya Konjengbam, and Simran Singhi and Ritika Thaker.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#China


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Punjab man stabbed to death in Canadian city

2
India

Will stop functioning in India if made to break encryption of messages: WhatsApp to Delhi High Court

3
Diaspora

42-year-old Indian, wanted for assault, shot dead by US police as they tried to apprehend him

4
J & K

London resident Inderpal Singh Gaba arrested by NIA in Indian mission attack case

5
Diaspora

First Sikh court opens in UK to deal with family disputes

6
Punjab

Punjab CM mocks ‘voiceless’ Sunny Deol, kickstarts Kalsi’s campaign in Gurdaspur

7
Diaspora

Indian-origin student arrested in US for joining in anti-Israel protests

8
Comment TRYSTS AND TURNS

Anxiety in the saffron camp

9
India

Supreme Court dismisses PILs seeking 100% cross-verification of EVM votes with VVPAT slips

10
India

Lok Sabha election 2024: Over 60 per cent polling recorded till 5 pm in 88 constituencies across 13 states

Don't Miss

View All
Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event
Himachal

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event

Sikh court in UK to deal with family disputes
Punjab

Sikh court in UK to deal with family disputes

Scottish Sikh artist Jasleen Kaur shortlisted for prestigious Turner Prize
Diaspora

Scottish Sikh artist Jasleen Kaur shortlisted for prestigious Turner Prize

Europe is the fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate, report says
World

Europe is fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate: Report

In death, two give new lease of life to 4 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, two give new lease of life to 4 patients

Peony flower trials cheer farm scientists
Himachal

Peony flower trials in Palampur cheer farm scientists

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’
Punjab

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist
India

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist

Top News

Lok Sabha election 2024: Voting under way in 88 constituencies; Rahul Gandhi, Hema Malini in fray

Lok Sabha election 2024: Over 60 per cent polling recorded till 5 pm in 88 constituencies across 13 states Lok Sabha election 2024: Over 60 per cent polling recorded till 5 pm in 88 constituencies across 13 states

Voters in some villages of Uttar Pradesh's Mathura, Rajastha...

Supreme Court to deliver verdict on PILs seeking 100 per cent cross-verification of EVM votes with VVPAT today

Supreme Court dismisses PILs seeking 100% cross-verification of EVM votes with VVPAT slips

Bench however, issues certain directions to Election Commiss...

Amritpal Singh to contest Lok Sabha poll from Punjab’s Khadoor Sahib, confirms mother

Amritpal Singh to contest Lok Sabha poll from Punjab’s Khadoor Sahib, confirms mother

The formal announcement is made by his mother Balwinder Kaur...

Arvind Kejriwal as CM even after arrest puts political interest over national interest: Delhi High Court

Arvind Kejriwal as CM even after arrest puts political interest over national interest: Delhi High Court

The court says the Delhi government is ‘interested in approp...

Will stop functioning in India if made to break encryption of messages: WhatsApp to Delhi High Court

Will stop functioning in India if made to break encryption of messages: WhatsApp to Delhi High Court

Facebook and Whatsapp have recently challenged the new rules...


Cities

View All

Amritpal Singh to contest Lok Sabha poll from Punjab’s Khadoor Sahib, confirms mother

Amritpal Singh to contest Lok Sabha poll from Punjab’s Khadoor Sahib, confirms mother

CM’s visit leads to traffic jams in city

2 arrested for robbery attempt in Ramdas

VB nabs patwari for taking Rs 10K bribe

Divyamsh tops district in JEE Main session 2

Buzz about Sidhu Moosewala’s father contesting from Bathinda as Independent candidate

Buzz about Sidhu Moosewala’s father contesting from Bathinda as Independent candidate

Sikandar Singh Maluka stays away from Akali Dal events

Monorail among key 2019 election promises that BJP failed to fulfil

Monorail among key 2019 election promises that BJP failed to fulfil in Chandigarh

First randomisation of EVMs held in Panchkula

Congress will give 50% reservation to women in central govt jobs: Alka Lamba

One ‘thief’ seeking votes for another: BJP on Congress, AAP

Will resolve issues being faced by Chandigarh traders: Sanjay Tandon

Arvind Kejriwal as CM even after arrest puts political interest over national interest: Delhi High Court

Arvind Kejriwal as CM even after arrest puts political interest over national interest: Delhi High Court

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s counsel knocks at Supreme Court's door as his petition listed on May 6, not in week commencing April 29

Excise policy case: Delhi court extends judicial custody of Manish Sisodia, others till May 8

Couple arrested with nearly 800 grams of heroin in Delhi's Tilak Nagar

Services row: Supreme Court to consider listing plea of Delhi Government against Central law

AAP-BJP embattled over posters ahead of Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann’s road show in Jalandhar

AAP-BJP embattled over posters ahead of Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann’s road show in Jalandhar

Graffiti spread voter awareness

district admn ropes in travel agents, IELTS centres to encourage young voters

City lad Rachit shines, aims to pursue computer engineering from IIT

3 burglars land in police net

INDIA VOTES 2024: 137 held with drugs, liquor, arms, cash since poll code imposition

INDIA VOTES 2024: 137 held with drugs, liquor, arms, cash since poll code imposition

JEE (Main): Agrim bags AIR 81, Tanush 629, Anshita 650

Duo held for threatening to kill trader

VB arrests Senior Assistant for taking Rs 20K bribe

Lab technician suspended for accepting bribe

Prof Arvind bids adieu to Punjabi University

Prof Arvind bids adieu to Punjabi University

Finally, Congress puts up a united show in Patiala constituency

Mandi Gobindgarh resident arrested for murder bid, 2 accomplices at large

Patiala: Akali Dal behind farmers’ boycott call, says BJP

Stones found in wheat bags in Patiala, arhtiya’s licence suspended