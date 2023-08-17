Indian men’s 10m air pistol team clinches bronze at ISSF World Championship

Baku (Azerbaijan), August 17
The Indian men’s 10m air pistol team, comprising Shiva Narwal, Sarabjot Singh and Arjun Singh Cheema, won the country its first medal—a bronze—at the ISSF World Championship, which got under way here on Thursday.
Their aggregate score of 1,734 was nine points adrift of Germany, who clinched the silver medal.
China took the gold medal in the event.
Narwal shot 579, Sarabjot 578 and Cheema 577 to aggregate 1,734 points.
The World Championship also serves as the 2024 Paris Olympics qualification tournament.
The Chinese team of Zhang Bowen (587), Liu Junhui (582) and Xie Yu (580) took the top podium with an aggregate of 1749 points, while the German team, comprising Robin Walter (586), Michael Schwald (581) and Paul Froehlich (576) bagged the silver medal with an aggregate score of 1743.
However, none of the three Indian shooters could make the eight-player final and are not in contention for individual medals.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab floods: Army, NDRF teams rescue 300 people from Kapurthala villages; 5,500 sent to relief camps in Hoshiarpur; situation grim in Rupnagar district
CM Bhagwant Mann tours flood-hit areas of Hoshiarpur distric...
Green tribunal had flagged Shimla’s vulnerability to natural disasters
A Supreme Court Bench led by Justice BR Gavai likely to exam...
Punjab inks two agreements to buy 1,200 MW solar power from SJVN
CM Bhagwant Mann said free electricity to all farmers will c...
BJP names 39 candidates for Madhya Pradesh, 21 for Chhattisgarh Assembly polls
Sitting MP Vijay Baghel to take on Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh B...
JKLF leader Yasin Malik’s wife included in Pakistan caretaker PM’s cabinet
Mishaal Hussain Malik appointed as Pakistan’s Minister for H...