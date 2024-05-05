 Indian men’s 4x400m team fails to finish World Relays heat race; 2nd leg runner pulls out due to cramps : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Sports
  • Indian men’s 4x400m team fails to finish World Relays heat race; 2nd leg runner pulls out due to cramps

Indian men’s 4x400m team fails to finish World Relays heat race; 2nd leg runner pulls out due to cramps

Second leg runner Rajesh Ramesh had run the mixed 4x400m race three hours before the men’s event

Indian men’s 4x400m team fails to finish World Relays heat race; 2nd leg runner pulls out due to cramps

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

Nassau (Bahamas), May 5

Second leg runner Rajesh Ramesh pulled out due to cramps as the Indian men’s 4x400m team failed to finish its heat race at the World Athletics Relays here on Sunday, during round one of Paris Olympics qualifications.

The Indian quartet of Muhammed Anas Yahiya, Rajesh Ramesh, Muhammed Ajmal and Amoj Jacob was hoping to book a Paris ticket with a top-two finish in heat number four, but in an utter heartbreak, Ramesh left the race midway while clutching his left leg. Anas had already run the first leg.

“The men’s 4x400m relay team had a good start. Muhammad Anas clocked 45.93 seconds in the first leg, but the second runner—Rajesh Ramesh—fell down due to cramps in leg muscles at the first bend,” Athletics Federation of India (AFI) said in a statement.

Ramesh had run the mixed 4x400m race three hours before the men’s event.

India will have another chance on Monday during round two of Olympics qualifications where all the other teams which finished outside top-two in their respective heats on Sunday will try their luck for another shot at the Paris Games. The teams are expected to be divided into three heats and top two from each of them will book Paris ticket.

The same quartet had set an Asian record of 2 minutes and 59.05 seconds at the 2023 Budapest World Championships. India had failed to get past the heat round in the Tokyo Olympics.

India also failed to make the Paris Olympics cut in women’s 4x400m and mixed 4x400m relays on the first day of qualifications. Both the Indian teams of mixed 4x400m and women’s 4x400m will have to wait for Monday’s round two of Olympics qualifications.

In the mixed 4x400m event, the Indian quartet of Rajesh Ramesh, Rupal Chaudhary, Avinash Krishna Kumar and Jyothika Sri Dandi ran a poor race to finish sixth in heat number two with a time of 3 minutes and 20.36 seconds.

Later, the Indian quartet of Vithya Ramraj, M R Poovamma, Jyothika Sri Dandi and Subha Venkatesan finished fifth in heat number one with a time of 3 minutes and 29.74 seconds.

The top two teams in each of the four heat races here qualify for the Paris Olympics to be held from July 16 to August 11. The remaining teams in all the heats will compete again on Monday in another qualification round for another six Paris Olympics spots.

The format is the same for all the five relay races—men’s and women’s 4x100m, men’s and women’s 4x400m and mixed 4x400m—being held here.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Here is all about 3 Punjabi youth held in Canada for Khalistani activist Hardeep Nijjar’s killing

2
Chandigarh

Supreme Court stays Punjab and Haryana High Court order to remove protesters from Chandigarh-Mohali road

3
Delhi

Former Delhi Congress president Arvinder Singh Lovely, 4 others join BJP

4
Sports

Wrestler Bajrang Punia said no to dope sample, suspended; Paris berth at stake

5
Diaspora

Hardeep Singh Nijjar killing: Of 3 held in Canada, two have no criminal record

6
India Explainer

Lok Sabha election: Will Prajwal Revanna controversy affect BJP prospects in Karnataka

7
Diaspora

Hardeep Singh Nijjar killing: Probing Indian officials too, say Canadian cops

8
Himachal

President Murmu arrives in Shimla, welcomed by Himachal Governor, CM

9
Punjab

Pay Rs 1 lakh to online fraud victim: High Court to Punjab SSP

10
India

Karnataka sex scandal: JD(S) MLA HD Revanna taken into custody by SIT in kidnapping case

Don't Miss

View All
Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving
Chandigarh

Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi
Diaspora

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina on visit to Lahaul, Manali
Himachal

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina Nehwal on visit to Lahaul, Manali

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India
Chandigarh

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site
Haryana

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site in Hisar district

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need
Himachal

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need

Plucking of Kangra tea leaves in full swing
Himachal

Plucking of Kangra tea leaves in full swing

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event
Himachal

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event

Top News

Canada a ‘rule-of-law country’, says PM Trudeau after arrest of three Indians in Khalistani activist Hardeep Nijjar killing

Canada a ‘rule-of-law country’, says PM Trudeau after arrest of three Indians in Khalistani activist Hardeep Nijjar killing

Nijjar, a Canadian citizen, was shot dead outside a gurdwara...

Hardeep Singh Nijjar killing: Probing Indian officials too, say Canadian cops

Hardeep Singh Nijjar killing: Probing Indian officials too, say Canadian cops

Day after 3 arrests, S Jaishankar terms such incidents their...

Of 3 held in Canada, two have no criminal record

Hardeep Singh Nijjar killing: Of 3 held in Canada, two have no criminal record

Tose arrested have been identified as Karanpreet Singh (28),...

Attack on IAF convoy in J-K’s Poonch: Massive search operation under way to trace terrorists in Surankote area

Attack on IAF convoy in J-K’s Poonch: Massive search operation under way to trace terrorists in Surankote area

Terrorists are believed to have fled into a forest after the...

'Rail Roko' protest: 55-year-old woman farmer dies at Shambhu railway station in Punjab's Patiala

'Rail Roko' protest: 55-year-old woman farmer dies at Shambhu railway station in Punjab's Patiala

Balwinder Kaur was part of a jatha of Kisan Mazdoor Sanghars...


Cities

View All

Residents, NGOs unite in protest against life-threatening effects of Tung Dhab drain

Residents, NGOs unite in protest against life-threatening effects of Tung Dhab drain

Health employees seek exemption from poll duty

Manch puts development agenda before Amritsar Lok Sabha candidates

In ‘Vote Kar Amritsar’ campaign, residents light lamps at Town Hall

LS candidates take to social media platforms as traditional methods of canvassing take a back seat

Moosewala’s family backs Congress candidate

Sidhu Moosewala’s family backs Congress Bathinda candidate Jeet Mohinder

SC stays High Court order on removing protesters from UT-Mohali road

SC stays High Court order on removing protesters from UT-Mohali road

UT heritage items no antiquity or art treasure under law: ASI

Morning walker falls prey to stray dog at Leisure Valley

PL Varma: Soul of Chandigarh

Tewari renews open debate challenge, Tandon hits back

INDIA VOTES 2024: AAP candidates file nominations

INDIA VOTES 2024: AAP candidates file nominations

Chandni Chowk Congress nominee submits papers

Speculation rife Lovely may replace Harsh in East Delhi

Auto-rickshaw driver injured as signboard falls on him

Five arrested for murder

INDIA VOTES 2024: Once foes, Chaudhary, Rinku share stage

Once foes, Vikramjit Chaudhary, Sushil Rinku share stage

Blocked sewer inconveniences residents, commuters

Gangster arrested for killing kabaddi player

PCMS doctors go on strike in Kapurthala govt hospitals

Jalandhar: Free books distributed

INDIA VOTES 2024: All 2,919 polling stations equipped with assured minimum facilities in Ludhiana district

INDIA VOTES 2024: All 2,919 polling stations equipped with assured minimum facilities in Ludhiana district

It’s Congress vs rest in Punjab, says Amrinder Singh Raja Warring

Congress’s Amethi pick Kishori Lal Sharma has Ludhiana roots, joined Gandhis in 1980s

Residents oppose setting up of liquor vend on Jassian Road

Use cow cess to tackle stray cattle menace: Ludhiana residents to MC

'Rail Roko' protest: 55-year-old woman farmer dies at Shambhu railway station in Punjab's Patiala

'Rail Roko' protest: 55-year-old woman farmer dies at Shambhu railway station in Punjab's Patiala

Farmer dies during protest against BJP’s Patiala candidate Preneet Kaur, blame game begins

Fourth National Yogasana Training Programme ends

SAD candidate NK Sharma condoles farmer’s death

INDIA VOTES 2024: Party leaders briefed on nomination procedure