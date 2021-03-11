Indian men’s compound team wins successive World Cup archery gold

Mohan Bhardwaj stuns reigning world champion Nico Wiener to clinch dream World Cup individual silver medal

Indian men’s compound team wins successive World Cup archery gold

Photo for representational purpose only. File

PTI

Gwangju (South Korea), May 21

The Indian men’s compound archery team on Saturday came from behind to prevail over France by two points in an intense finish to win the gold medal in successive World Cup stages.

Unheralded Mohan Bhardwaj also shared the limelight as he stunned reigning world champion Nico Wiener en route to winning a dream World Cup individual silver medal as Indian compound archers outshone their much-fancied recurve teammates.

A day after the Olympic discipline recurve archers ended their campaign with a solitary bronze (in women’s team event), India bagged one gold, one silver and one bronze in the compound section on Saturday to end their World Cup Stage 2 campaign with five medals.

That the compound archers bagged one gold, one silver and two bronze from India’s total medal count of five summed up their dominance compared to the TOPS-supported Olympic discipline recurve archers.

India began the day with the men’s compound team dishing out a superb fightback to prevail over France 232-230 to win the gold medal.

In a repeat of the Stage 1 final, the fourth-seeded men’s team, comprising Abhishek Verma, Aman Saini and Rajat Chauhan, found itself trailing against its sixth-seed rivals in the first two ends.

But riding on an immaculate finish in the third end the trio sealed a 232-230 win over its French counterparts Adrien Gontier, Jean Philippe Boulch and Qentin Baraer to win the World Cup Stage 2 gold.

In the last World Cup final at Antalya in April, the same Indian trio had defeated France by one-point.

“It’s our second consecutive win (this season). We were the best in Turkey and we proved it again. We are very happy about that,” Verma said.

“We know the strategy of France and we know their potential. We changed our strategy after the third round and it helped up,” Chauhan pointed out.

Verma went on to win a second medal when he along with Avneet Kaur pipped higher-seeded Turkey’s Amircan Haney and Ayse Bera Suzer 156-155 to win the bronze in the mixed team event.

For Kaur, this was her second bronze having won a team bronze in the women’s event earlier.

Starting off with 39-all, the sixth-seeded Indian duo trailed by two points in the second end (77-79) with its fourth-seeded rivals shooting four 10s including three Xs (closer to the centre).

Verma and Kaur narrowed the deficit to one point in the third end shooting 39/40 and finished off in style with a perfect fourth end—four 10s, including one X.

Later in the day, world number 223 Bhardwaj, who made his World Cup debut only last month, conjured up the biggest win of his career when he shocked his world number 7 Austrian opponent 143-141 in the semifinal en route to claim a silver.

Trailing by two points after first two ends, the 32-year-old, who won a silver at this year Senior Nationals, produced a remarkable comeback by winning the third with two 10s to level it 85-all.

Having fallen behind by one-point in the fourth end, Bhardwaj finished it off in style with three 10s.

The Uttarakhand archer’s dream run finally ended in the final by none other than Dutch world number one Mike Schloesser (141-149).

This was his first individual medal at the international stage. Bhardwaj had won his maiden international medal, a team silver, at the Bangkok Asian Championships in 2019.

Qualified as a lowly 42nd seed, Bhardwaj packed off the Australian duo of Patrick Coghlan (146-144) and Scott Brice (146-143) in the first two rounds. The 46-year-old Slovakian world No. 12 Jozef Bosansky, who qualified as seventh seed, became the victim of Bhardwaj’s giant-killing act in the pre-quarterfinals (149-145).

Bhardwaj then ousted local favourite Yang Jaewon 147-140 to make the last-four.

In the men’s compound team final, France started off with a 57 in the first end. Verma shot in the red ring (8) with his second arrow but Saini and Chauhan showed perfect team bonding to finish with two 10s to make sure the deficit was just one point.

Both teams shot identical scores of 58/60 in the second end. India stepped it up with three 10s in their second set of arrows as France also matched them to retain their overall one-point lead.

Shooting first as they trailed in the third end, India showed tremendous resilience to turn it around with three 10s as their under-pressure French rivals shot a couple of 9s to fall behind.

Showing calm nerves, the Indian trio sealed it with another round of three 10s to make it 60 out of 60, while their opponents managed just 56 as India turned the tables from a one-point deficit to a three-point cushion (174-171) going into the decisive fourth end.

It was all about not doing anything silly as the Indian team capped it with four 10s to make it 58, against the French trio’s 59 but that was not enough as the Indian compound men’s team won their second gold of the season.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Navjot Singh Sidhu may spend less than 8 months in jail

2
Delhi

10 flights from Delhi diverted to Amritsar airport after heavy rain

3
Nation

Gyanvapi post row: DU Associate Prof Ratan Lal granted bail by court in Shivling remarks case

4
Entertainment

'Stop raping us': Woman strips off in protest on Cannes red carpet

5
Punjab

Veteran Akali leader and former Punjab minister Tota Singh passes away at 81

6
Chandigarh

Night speed radars to keep check on speeding in Chandigarh

7
Trending

After smoking marijuana, Assam man chops off his penis 'out of fear of religion’

8
Punjab

Day later, Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu surrenders, lodged in Patiala jail

9
Bathinda

6 Punjabis in fray for Australian federal, senate polls

10
Nation

China for expansion of five-nation BRICS

Don't Miss

View All
Night speed radars to keep check on speeding in city
Chandigarh

Night speed radars to keep check on speeding in Chandigarh

Only 17 years of groundwater left in state, says NGT panel
Jalandhar

Only 17 years of groundwater left in Punjab, says NGT panel

80K plants die due to lack of water in Kapurthala nursery
Jalandhar

80K plants die due to lack of water in Kapurthala nursery

At 74, Guv to pursue MBA
Haryana

At 74, Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya to pursue MBA

Mangoes are symbol of friendship between India, US: Ambassador Sandhu
Nation

Mangoes are symbol of friendship between India, US: Ambassador Sandhu

Now, a ‘smart’ cradle that can gauge baby’s mood
Amritsar ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE

Now, a 'smart' cradle that can gauge baby's mood

Shahkot youth wears The Tribune’s 1931 page on sleeve
Punjab

Shahkot youth wears The Tribune's 1931 page on sleeve

Indian boy bullied in US school suspended for 3 days, while the ‘white’ bully gets away with one day; Indians back home not happy
Trending

Indian boy bullied in US school suspended for 3 days, while the 'white' bully gets away with one day; Indians back home not happy

Top News

Big relief for consumers: Petrol, diesel get cheaper

Big relief for consumers: Petrol cheaper by Rs 9.5, diesel by Rs 7

Centre also announced an additional amount of Rs 1.10 lakh c...

Yes, Indian Foreign Service has changed, it is called defending national interest: EAM’s retort to Rahul

Yes, Indian Foreign Service has changed, it is called defending national interest: EAM’s retort to Rahul’s ‘arrogant IFS’ remark

Reacting to Congress leader’s remarks, Jaishankar tweeted th...

Hindu College professor arrested for post on 'shivling' found inside Varanasi's Gyanvapi mosque

Gyanvapi post row: DU Associate Prof Ratan Lal granted bail by court in Shivling remarks case

Was arrested on Friday night for his objectionable social me...

Australian PM Scott Morrison concedes election defeat, ends nearly a decade of conservative rule

Australian PM Scott Morrison concedes election defeat, ends nearly a decade of conservative rule

Morrison quits as Liberal Party leader after loss, survey on...

Delhi court convicts OP Chautala in disproportionate assets case

Delhi court convicts former Haryana CM Om Prakash Chautala in disproportionate assets case

The court will hear the arguments on the quantum of sentence...

Cities

View All

10 flights from Delhi diverted to Amritsar airport after heavy rains

10 flights from Delhi diverted to Amritsar airport after heavy rain

Amritsar's Grand Hotel owner’s clarification on digging row

Amritsar city tackling blaze incidents with just 4 fire stations

Sacrilege cases not being pursued properly, AAP MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap writes to Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Mumbai man accused of rape, case registered in Amritsar

Six Punjabis in fray for Australian federal, senate polls

6 Punjabis in fray for Australian federal, senate polls

Night speed radars to keep check on speeding in city

Night speed radars to keep check on speeding in Chandigarh

Paramilitary force deployed in Mohali

Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta hurt in mishap near Chandigarh

Suspect who planted IED outside Burail Jail made a call to Germany

Chandigarh Pollution Control Committee consent must for dairies, gaushalas: NGT

Minor fire breaks out in new Parliament building: Officials

Minor fire breaks out in new Parliament building: Officials

K Chandrashekar Rao, Arvind Kejriwal visit Delhi government school in Moti Bagh

10 flights from Delhi diverted to Amritsar airport after heavy rain

Over 20 shops gutted in massive fire at Delhi’s Jhandewalan cycle market

Man, woman die after jumping off 22nd-floor Greater Noida flat

3 of a family, including 2 kids, lose life due to LPG leakage

3 of a family, including 2 kids, lose life due to LPG leakage

80K plants die due to lack of water in Kapurthala nursery

Drug overdose? Punjab Police Academy constable loses battle of life

Only 17 years of groundwater left in Punjab, says NGT panel

Congress MLA Rana Gurjeet Singh fires salvos against Navjot Sidhu upon his conviction

Juvenile among 5 held for Ludhiana blast

Juvenile among 5 held for Ludhiana blast

Ludhiana MLA raids MC’s multi-level parking, catches staff overcharging visitors

Illegal sewerage connections of 37 dyeing units snapped in Ludhiana

F&CC approves only emergency works in Ludhiana

Doctors, programme officers to attend OPD at Ludhiana district hospitals

Govternment to start OOAT clinics at primary health centres

Govternment to start OOAT clinics at primary health centres

Hurts to see friend Navjot Sidhu go to jail: Former co-accused Bunny Sandhu

Department of Languages to work for propagation of Punjabi: Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer

Delay in grants: Punjabi University Contractual Teachers’ Association begins signature campaign

Punjabi University destroys copies of book published on Maharana Pratap