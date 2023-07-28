 Indian men's hockey team holds England to 1-1 draw : The Tribune India

  • Sports
  • Indian men's hockey team holds England to 1-1 draw

Indian men's hockey team holds England to 1-1 draw

The draw ended India’s hope of progressing to the final

Indian men's hockey team holds England to 1-1 draw

Photo for representational purpose only.



PTI

Barcelona, July 28

The Indian men's hockey team came up with a spirited performance to hold England 1-1 in their third match at the ongoing 100th Anniversary Spanish Hockey Federation - International Tournament here on Friday.

While Sam Ward scored an early goal for England in the fifth minute, India bounced back to level the scores in the 29th minute through Harmanpreet Singh.

The draw meant Indian are out of contention for the final on Sunday.

After losing to the hosts and drawing with the Netherlands in their previous matches, India were looking for an elusive win and a spot in the final.

Despite their positive body language on the field, it was the Brits who got off to a good start, with Ward scoring a stunning field goal.

A tumbling James Oates crossed the ball from the right flank towards the goalpost, which Ward deflected into the post, giving England the lead.

Pawan, who was filling in for PR Sreejesh and Krishan Bahadur Pathak in the goalpost, could do little to defend.

Despite the early setback, India showed tenacity in the following minutes, defending admirably to save two consecutive penalty corners.

Meanwhile, the Indian forwardline continued their attack, earning a well-deserved penalty corner in the 12th minute. Unfortunately for Indian skipper Harmanpreet, the umpire disallowed his goal for dangerous play.

With England leading by a goal, India came out with a new burst of attack in the early minutes of the second quarter, led by vice captain Hardik Singh, whose stick-work gave Indian fans hope for a goal. However, a goal-mouth scramble ensured that England maintained their lead.

It took India a lot of effort to break through the English defence, and it wasn't until the 29th minute that India were able to level the score.

It was Harmanpreet yet again leading the charge, as he broke no sweat in converting a brilliant penalty corner.

A goal just before the 10-minute half-time break meant that the two teams would return with strategies that would promise exciting 30 minutes of play. With a spot in the final at stake, both teams lived up to the billing with their brilliant attacking tactics that kept the spectators glued.

Having shaken off the early nervousness, young India goalie Pawan who replaced Sreejesh in the third quarter came up with a fine save in the 35th minute when England earned a penalty corner.

India too found a couple of chances in the following minutes. But they could not manage to put it past England's custodian James Mazarelo.

With the score reading 1-1, the final quarter remained tense for India. Desperate to find a breakthrough, India came up with a disciplined attacking structure while Sreejesh produced some incredible saves to keep the scoreline intact.

India found a golden opportunity to score in the dying minutes when they won a PC. This was after the team had pulled their goalkeeper out for the want of an extra man in their attack.

The tactic worked, but India could not convert from the PC with Mazarelo making a fine save with his foot. That ended India's hope of progressing to the final in Terassa, Barcelona.

The team will next play the placing match against the losing team of the next league match -- Spain versus Netherlands -- before heading back home.

#England #Hockey

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Haryana

Allegations against Judge Parmar serious: Punjab and Haryana HC

2
Nation

Professor held on charge of sexually assaulting woman on Delhi-Mumbai flight

3
Punjab

15-ft toe wall built by Haryana wreaking havoc in Patiala, Sangrur, allege villagers

4
Nation

AAP spokesperson booked in Noida for making 'communal' remarks in TV debate

5
Chandigarh

3 Chandigarh residents lose Rs 93L to cons offering work-from-home jobs; 9 held

6
Himachal

Kullu-Manali road bears brunt of monsoon fury

7
Diaspora

Indian authorities trying to find Hyderabad woman who was found starving on Chicago street

8
Himachal

Houses gone, deluge of woes for 130 Sainj families in Kullu district

9
Jalandhar

Sainik School’s heritage crumbling; CM’s intervention sought

10
Haryana

PM to launch Rs 200-cr renovation project of Gurugram railway station

Don't Miss

View All
In flood-hit villages, teachers go out of their way to help students with studies
Jalandhar

In flood-hit Lohian villages, teachers go out of their way to help students with studies

With floods, dream of marriages of daughters also swept away
Punjab

With floods, Jalandhar villagers' dream of marriages of daughters also swept away

15-ft toe wall built by Haryana wreaking havoc in Patiala, Sangrur, allege villagers
Punjab

15-ft toe wall built by Haryana wreaking havoc in Patiala, Sangrur, allege villagers

33 years on, committee yet to come up with strategy to tame Ghaggar
Nation

33 years on, committee yet to come up with strategy to tame Ghaggar

~5K reward for those who help road accident victims
Punjab

Punjab: Rs 5K reward for those who help road accident victims

Among top institutes, IITs see max suicides
Nation

Among top institutes, IITs see max suicides

Popular Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda passes away at 64
Pollywood

Popular Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda dies

Wary of ‘award wapsi’, parliamentary committee wants undertaking from recipients
Nation

Wary of 'award wapsi', parliamentary committee wants undertaking from recipients

Top News

Will assess ground situation to make recommendations to government, Parliament: Oppn leaders ahead of INDIA bloc’s Manipur visit

Will assess ground situation to make recommendations to government, Parliament: Oppn leaders ahead of INDIA bloc’s Manipur visit

Ahead of the visit, Congress’ deputy leader in Lok Sabha Gau...

Issuing whips, arranging ambulances for ailing MPs: Opposition prepares for fight on Delhi services bill in Rajya Sabha

Issuing whips, arranging ambulances for ailing MPs: Opposition prepares for fight on Delhi services bill in Rajya Sabha

Of the 26 parties from the opposition grouping, at least 18 ...

Santokh Singh murder case: AGTF in joint operation with Moga police arrest 3 shooters of Gopi Dallewalia gang

3 shooters of Gopi Dallewalia gang arrested in Moga's Santokh Singh murder case

Preliminary investigation reveals gangster Gopi Dallewalia a...

After Punjab youth killed in Canada carjacking assault, mother dies by suicide in Nawanshahr on receiving news

After Punjab youth killed in Canada carjacking assault, mother dies by suicide in Nawanshahr on receiving news

Gurvinder was killed in a violent carjacking incident at Mis...

12,710 contractual teachers regularised in Punjab

12,710 contractual teachers regularised in Punjab

Chief Minister Mann turned emotional during event after a te...


Cities

View All

Spurt in land related cases likely after floodwater ebbs

Spurt in land related cases likely after floodwater ebbs

Morning rain washes away MC’s claims of readiness

Dog menace: Majitha road no exception to problem as MC sleeps

Knotty affair: Cables in historical Mai Bazaar act as dampener for tourists

Regularisation: Over 1K teachers stand to benefit in dist

Chandigarh declares July 29 as public holiday on account of Muharram

Chandigarh declares July 29 as public holiday on account of Muharram

Corbusier’s Chandigarh: Experts raise heritage concerns vis-a-vis city development plans

Mohali: Inter-state racket of arms suppliers busted

3 Chandigarh residents lose Rs 93L to cons offering work-from-home jobs; 9 held

National-level kabaddi player among 2 arrested by Chandigarh Police with 18.6 gm heroin

Man kills woman with iron rod for refusing marriage proposal in south Delhi

Man kills cousin with iron rod for refusing marriage proposal in south Delhi

Issuing whips, arranging ambulances for ailing MPs: Opposition prepares for fight on Delhi services bill in Rajya Sabha

Delhi Services Bill to be placed in Rajya Sabha next week

Paris-bound Air India flight returns to Delhi after suspected tyre burst

Delhi to house world’s largest museum ‘Yuge Yugeen Bharat’

In flood-hit villages, teachers go out of their way to help students with studies

In flood-hit Lohian villages, teachers go out of their way to help students with studies

With floods, Jalandhar villagers' dream of marriages of daughters also swept away

Looking forward: Make drainage dept officials accountable for funds spent

Jalandhar: Bhogpur man dies in Canada; police launch investigation

Gates installed on busy stretch, residents write to CM, minister

Woman complains of breathing problems in Ludhiana’s Giaspura; past gas tragedy haunts locals

Woman complains of breathing problems in Ludhiana's Giaspura; past gas tragedy haunts locals

863 establishments owe Rs 6.26-cr PF dues, EPFO mulls penal action

Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda’s last rites to be held tomorrow

After deluge, affected residents await relief

Monsoon fury: For Shivpuri residents, rain comes with spate of trouble

No respite from Chhoti Baradari encroachments

No respite from Chhoti Baradari encroachments

Police suspect hand of person known to victim

Students seek probe into lapsed UGC approval

2-day conference on cybernetics concludes