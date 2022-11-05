Indian men’s squash team rules Asia

PTI

Cheongju (S Korea), Nov 4

The Indian men’s team, led by the seasoned Saurav Ghosal, clinched its first-ever gold at the Asian Squash Team Championships with a 2-0 win over Kuwait in the final here today.

Ghosal sealed the victory after Ramit Tandon had given India the lead with a 11-5 11-7 11-4 win over Ali Aramezi. Ghosal then made short work of Ammar Altamimi 11-9 11-2 11-3 to give the team an unassailable lead. They had topped Pool A with an all-win record, recording victories over Qatar, Pakistan, Kuwait, South Korea, and Chinese Taipei before edging Malaysia in the semifinals.

The women’s team won bronze after losing to Malaysia in the semis.