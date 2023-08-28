Indian men’s team kicks off Asian Hockey 5s campaign against Bangladesh on Tuesday

New Delhi, August 28
The Indian men’s team will begin its campaign at the Asian Hockey 5s World Cup Qualifier against Bangladesh in Salalah, Oman on Tuesday.
India are placed in the Elite Pool along with Malaysia, Pakistan, Japan, Oman, and Bangladesh, while the Challengers Pool consists of Hong Kong China, Indonesia, Afghanistan, Kazakhstan and Iran.
After their opening contest against Bangladesh, India will compete against Oman and Pakistan on August 30 and then square off against Malaysia and Japan on August 31.
India will need to finish in the top-three in order to book a spot at the 2024 FIH Hockey 5s World Cup.
It must be noted that a total of 16 nations will be competing in the global event next year.
India captain Mandeep Mor stressed on the importance of the competition.
“For every player, the biggest dream is always to represent the nation at the World Cup. This is an important tournament for us and we want to secure a direct qualification for the 2024 FIH Hockey 5s World Cup and have the opportunity to perform on the biggest stage.”
