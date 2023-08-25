 Indian Olympic Association requests UWW to keep suspension of WFI in abeyance; seeks urgent meeting : The Tribune India

The United World Wrestling had suspended the Wrestling Federation of India for not holding its election on time

The United World Wrestling (UWW) had suspended the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) for not holding its election on time. File Photo



PTI

New Delhi, August 25

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Friday requested the UWW to “keep in abeyance” the WFI suspension, insisting that it was making efforts to resume the election process.

The United World Wrestling (UWW) had suspended the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) for not holding its election on time.

The letter was signed by IOA President PT Usha, Secretary General Kalyan Chaubey and ad-hoc panel chief Bhupender Singh Bajwa.

The IOA gave the details how it made efforts to hold the elections on time but multiple court cases arising out of disputes in the rivals factions of several state bodies had led to the delay.

IOA said its endeavour now is to get the stay on the elections vacated. The Punjab and Haryana High Court had stayed the August 12 elections on a petition by disaffiliated Haryana Wrestling Association, a day before the polls.

“All our efforts are being made to vacate the stay and resume the election process. In view of the above, the IOA requests that provisional suspension be held in abeyance,” the letter read.

“The IOA also requests for an early meeting to discuss the way ahead,” it added.

UWW’s decision to suspend WFI on Thursday for not conducting elections will result in Indian grapplers not being allowed to compete at the upcoming World Championships under the Indian flag.

The World Championships will commence in Belgrade on September 16.

The Indian wrestlers will have to compete as ‘neutral athletes’ at the Olympic-qualifying World Championships as the IOA-constituted ad-hoc panel, led by Bhupender Singh Bajwa, could not honour the 45-day deadline for conducting the elections as the matter is sub-judice.

The IOA had appointed the ad-hoc panel on April 27 and the ad-hoc committee was supposed to hold elections within 45 days.

UWW had on April 28 warned that it could suspend the Indian federation if the deadline to hold elections is not honoured.

