Indian Open: Ahlawat records best-ever finish

Gurugram, March 31

India’s Veer Ahlawat recorded his best-ever finish in a DP World Tour event, signing off tied-second after carding a fine 1-under 71 on the fourth and final day of the Hero Indian Open here today.

The 28-year-old, who was five shots adrift of leader Keita Nakajima of Japan, produced a sensational eagle on the last hole to end the tournament with a four-day total of 13-under 275.

Nakajima stayed calm and composed as he claimed his first DP World Tour title in emphatic style as a closing 73 handed him a four-shot wire-to-wire win. The 23-year-old, playing his first full season on the Tour, thus became the fifth Japanese winner in DP World Tour history. His victory, seventh by a Japanese player, comes as part of a remarkable purple patch for his nation on the Tour.

Starting the day at sixth position, Ahlawat shared the second position with Sweden’s Sebastian Soderberg and USA’s Johannes Veerman. “I am really happy how I played on the course, especially in front of my family. I got married a few weeks back. It was the best moment when I finished with the eagle on the last. That was a highlight,” said Ahlawat.

“Whole week I hit the ball really well. Playing well in front of such a good field pulls up my morale,” added Ahlawat, who tops the PGTI Order of Merit.

Among other Indians, Manu Gandas (71) and Karandeep Kochhar (69) finished tied-11th and tied-13th with totals of 9-under and 8-under, respectively.

Star Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma finished tied-31st after carding a second successive 72 to end with a total of 284.

