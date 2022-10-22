Indian Open: Gaurika, Drall in four-way lead

PTI

Gurugram, October 21

Gaurika Bishnoi played an impressive second-nine to get into a four-way lead at the midway stage of the Women’s Indian Open golf tournament here today.

Gaurika joined fellow Indian Amandeep Drall (67-72), Finland’s Noora Komulainen (67-72) and Sweden’s Caroline Hedwall (68-71) at 5-under at the top of the leaderboard. Lying fifth at 4-under was another Swede, Elin Arvidsson (68-72).

Gaurika brought home the best card of the day after shooting a 4-under 68. Only a dozen players shot under-par. “I definitely set up a lot more birdie opportunities today as compared to yesterday,” Gaurika said.

The Indian contingent had a fine day with 15 players, including three amateurs, making the cut to ensure weekend action.

Aditi Ashok, the 2016 winner, stayed in the hunt. She shot a bogey-free 71 to get to 3-under and was tied-sixth alongside England’s Meghan MacLaren (72-69), Spaniard Luna Sobron Galmes (69-72) and South African Nicole Garcia (69-72).