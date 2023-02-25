Indian Open: Yannik Paul going strong as Angad Cheema lies T-2

PTI

Gurugram, February 24

Angad Cheema produced a 1-under 71 to lead the Indian pack but it was Germany’s Yannik Paul who continued to dominate the proceedings with a 69 to extend his lead to five strokes at the Hero Indian Open here today.

The Chandigarh golfer showed better application than his compatriots, shooting three birdies against two bogeys, to share the second spot along with three others — German Marcel Siem (70), Iceland’s Gudmundur Kristjansson (71) and Finland’s Mikko Korhonen (72).

As many as 16 Indians managed to make the cut which fell at 4-over.

Starting the day at second position, India’s Honey Baisoya managed to lie tied-6th after stumbling to a 2-over 74. His rollercoaster card comprised six birdies which were negated by four bogeys and two double-bogeys at the tricky DLF course.

Yuvraj Sandhu was the other Indian in the top-10 as he carded a 1-under 71 to go with a 70 in the first round to be tied-8th. He was seven strokes behind the leader.

Two-time DP World Tour winner Shubhankar Sharma (74) and Yashas Chandra (71) shared the 13th position with four others.

Manu Gandas (73) and Veer Ahlawat (70) were the other Indians to manage a sub-par total, while Sachin Baisoya (69), S Chikkarangappa (69) were at par. Kartik Sharma (73), Karandeep Kochhar (70) and Khalin Joshi (75) were 3-over. SSP Chawrasia (73), Shiv Kapur (73), Gaganjeet Bhullar (73) and M Dharma (78) also managed to make the cut.