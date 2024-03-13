Indian pistol shooters win team gold in Para World Cup

New Delhi

India added a second gold medal to its tally in the Para Shooting World Cup with the mixed 10m air pistol standard (SH1) team clinching the top podium finish on Day 4. The team of Rudransh Khandelwal (364), Akash (346) and Sandeep Kumar (340) aggregated 1050 to finish ahead of South Korea (1037) and while China (1019). In the individual section, Rudransh had to settle for the silver medal. The two medals took Rudransh’s tally to four (one gold, three silver).

New Delhi

Lakshya’s Paris hopes brighten, climbs to No. 15

Commonwealth Games champion Lakshya Sen’s hopes of making the cut for the Paris Games received a boost as he grabbed the 15th position in the latest Olympics qualification rankings following his semifinal finish at last week’s French Open.

Dubai

Yashasvi wins ICC Player of Month award

India’s newest batting sensation Yashasvi Jaiswal was named the ICC ‘Player of the Month’ for February, following his prolific run in the Test series against England, which saw him amass over 700 runs. The 22-year-old southpaw totalled a staggering 712 runs over five matches, the highest aggregate by an Indian batter in a Test series against England.

Riyadh

Al-Nassr ousted in Asian Champions League

Cristiano Ronaldo scored but Al-Nassr were still ousted from the Asian Champions League quarterfinals. Al-Nassr responded to a 0-1 first-leg defeat against Al-Ain of the UAE by winning the return leg 4-3. But they lost the penalty shootout 1-3. Agencies