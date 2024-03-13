Indian pistol shooters win team gold in Para World Cup

New Delhi
India added a second gold medal to its tally in the Para Shooting World Cup with the mixed 10m air pistol standard (SH1) team clinching the top podium finish on Day 4. The team of Rudransh Khandelwal (364), Akash (346) and Sandeep Kumar (340) aggregated 1050 to finish ahead of South Korea (1037) and while China (1019). In the individual section, Rudransh had to settle for the silver medal. The two medals took Rudransh’s tally to four (one gold, three silver).
New Delhi
Lakshya’s Paris hopes brighten, climbs to No. 15
Commonwealth Games champion Lakshya Sen’s hopes of making the cut for the Paris Games received a boost as he grabbed the 15th position in the latest Olympics qualification rankings following his semifinal finish at last week’s French Open.
Dubai
Yashasvi wins ICC Player of Month award
India’s newest batting sensation Yashasvi Jaiswal was named the ICC ‘Player of the Month’ for February, following his prolific run in the Test series against England, which saw him amass over 700 runs. The 22-year-old southpaw totalled a staggering 712 runs over five matches, the highest aggregate by an Indian batter in a Test series against England.
Riyadh
Al-Nassr ousted in Asian Champions League
Cristiano Ronaldo scored but Al-Nassr were still ousted from the Asian Champions League quarterfinals. Al-Nassr responded to a 0-1 first-leg defeat against Al-Ain of the UAE by winning the return leg 4-3. But they lost the penalty shootout 1-3. Agencies
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini seeks trust vote in Assembly
First of all, obituary references are taken up
Russia is ready to use nuclear weapons if threatened, Putin tells state media
Asked if he has ever considered using battlefield nuclear we...
If prevented from moving to Delhi for Thursday’s mahapanchayat, farmers to resort to sit-ins, 'rail roko' protests
To hold a press conference at the Shambhu border at 3 pm on ...
Punjab Congress leader Preneet Kaur to join BJP on Thursday
Curtains on the Congress career of 4-term Patiala MP
CAA implementation ahead of Lok Sabha polls ‘dirty vote bank politics’ of BJP: Arvind Kejriwal
With this law, the BJP-led government at the Centre has open...