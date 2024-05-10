Indian shooters fare poorly in Baku World Cup

New Delhi

Indian shooters’ dismal run in the ISSF World Cup in Baku continued with none of the skeet exponents making it to the finals. Anant Jeet Singh Naruka finished 15th with a score of 120, while 48-year-old Mairaj Khan could only manage 105 and finished 76th. Sheeraz Sheikh aggregated 115 to finish 54th. In women’s skeet, Raiza Dhillon ended up 16th with 114, while Maheshwari Chauhan was 20th with 113 points and Ganemat Sekhon finished 25th with 111 points.

Seoul

Diksha set for landmark 100th start on LET

Diksha Dagar will become the first Indian golfer to play 100 events on the Ladies European Tour when she tees up at the Aramco Team Series Korea, her first appearance in the series. Diksha, who turned pro in 2019 and won on LET in her first full season, has been a regular on LET since then. Currently ninth on the LET Order of Merit, Diksha turned 23 in December. The other two Indians in the field are Pranavi Urs and Vani Kapoor.

New Delhi

Yarraji clocks 12.87s to strike gold in Netherlands

National record holder Jyothi Yarraji won the 100m hurdles gold at the Harry Schulting Games at Vught, Netherlands, as she achieved success in the first outdoor competition of the season. The 24-year-old clocked 12.87 seconds — her fourth fastest time. Yarraji is on course to qualify for the Paris Olympics on the basis of world rankings even though she has not touched the 12.77 seconds qualifying standard. She is currently 26th in the Road to Paris list, with 40 set to compete in the women’s 100m hurdles.

Colombo

Former SL skipper Mathews in T20 World Cup squad

Sri Lanka have included veteran all-rounder Angelo Mathews and uncapped bowler Dunith Wellalage in their 15-man T20 World Cup squad, which will be skippered by Wanindu Hasaranga. — Agencies