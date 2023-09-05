India announces 15-member squad for cricket World Cup; Prasidh Krishna, Tilak Varma fail to make the cut

Pallekele, September 5
Wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul, whose fitness is under the scanner, was on Tuesday named in India's 15-member World Cup squad as the selectors drafted in seven batters and four all-rounders for the tournament.
Rahul has been out of action for months due to a hamstring injury. He is part of the ongoing Asia Cup but is yet to feature in a match. His comeback was delayed due to a niggle he suffered ahead of Asia Cup.
"There were a couple of fitness issues we had but all three players have come back. KL is looking good. We feel this squad gives us the best balance for this World Cup," chief selector Ajit Agarkar said.
"KL looked really good there but picked up a niggle just before the Asia Cup. He has got over it. He is an important player for us and we are happy to have him."
Hardik Pandya was named vice captain of the squad.
Pacer Prasidh Krishna and left-handed rookie Tilak Varma, who are part of the Asia Cup squad, could not make the cut.
The marquee ICC tournament will begin on October 5 with a clash between England and New Zealand in Ahmedabad.
India play their first match against Australia on October 8 in Chennai.
Squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya (vice captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj and Kuldeep Yadav.
