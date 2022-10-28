Indian team is also no good, will lose in T20 World Cup semifinals, says Shoaib Akhtar as he blasts Pakistan team after it loses to Zimbabwe

Chandigarh, October 28
The Rawalpindi Express, Shoaib Akhtar, is pretty vocal on social media when it comes to commenting on cricket. It was no surprise that he blasted the Men in Green as Pakistan lost to the lowly ranked Zimbabwe on Thursday.
On social media, he claimed that he had no hopes from such a team and came down heavily on skipper Babar Azam for “making wrong choices”.
He said he had already predicted that the team that is virtually out of the World Cup now would be back soon. He said the team would be back next week. But the former speedster did not stop at that.
He also slammed the Indian team, which has won both its matches and is sitting on top of the table, saying it, too, would be back the next to next week as it would be eliminated in the semifinals.
