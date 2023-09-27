Indian trio shoots gold in women's 25m pistol event

PTI

Hangzhou, September 27

The triumvirate of Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh and Rhythm Sangwan fired in tandem to shoot the gold medal in the women's 25m pistol team event as Indian shooters dominated proceedings at the Asian Games here on Wednesday.

Manu, Esha and Rhythm totalled 1,759 to finish on top of the podium and help the country clinch its fourth gold medal in the ongoing sporting extravaganza. This was the second gold medal for India in shooting in these Games.

The sensational Manu also topped the qualification after finishing the last rapid-fire series with 98.

The Chinese bagged the silver medal with 1,756, while the shooters from South Korea settled for the third position with a total score of 1,742.

They claimed the top prize minutes after another trio of Indian shooters dished out an excellent performance to win a silver medal in the women's 50m rifle 3 position event.

Ashi Chouksey, Manini Koushik and Sift Kaur Samra combined to shoot a total of 1,764 points in the qualification to finish second on the podium.

Hosts China won the gold with an aggregate score of 1,773, while South Korea bagged the bronze with a total score of 1,756.

