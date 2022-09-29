Indian U-17 team registers win over 10-man Oman in friendly

New Delhi: The India Under-17 boys football team converted a couple of penalties to register a comfortable 3-1 win over a 10-man Oman in a friendly match held in Muscat.
Lahore
Pakistan hold nerve to edge out England in fifth T20
Moeen Ali’s late rally was in vain as Pakistan produced a spirited bowling display to beat England by six runs in the fifth T20I in Lahore today and take a 3-2 lead in the seven-match series.
New Delhi
Jharkhand’s St Patrick’s win Subroto Cup girls U-17 title
St Patrick’s, Gumla, Jharkhand, won the Subroto Cup international football tournament girls Under-17 title, beating Wangoi Higher Secondary School, Imphal, Manipur 3–1 in the final today.
Ho Chi Minh
Vietnem Open: Praneeth out, Reddy-Kapoor pair in Rd 2
Tokyo Olympian B Sai Praneeth suffered a shock 21-17 18-21 13-21 defeat to fellow Indian Rithvik Sanjeevi Satish Kumar in the men’s singles second round at the Vietnam Open Super 100 here today. Mixed doubles pair of N Sikki Reddy and Rohan Kapoor made the second round after beating Hariharan Amsakarunan and SS Lakshmi Priyanka Subramanian 14-21 21-9 21-12. Agencies
