Indian Wells: Easy wins for Swiatek, Alcaraz

INDIAN WELLS, March 11
Iga Swiatek avenged her Australian Open ouster at the hands of Linda Noskova, beating the Czech teenager 6-4 6-0 in the third round of the Indian Wells. Second-seeded Carlos Alcaraz and third-seeded Jannik Sinner each advanced in straight sets in the men’s draw, but fifth-seeded Andrey Rublev lost to No. 32 seed Jiri Lehecka.
Swiatek advanced to the Round of 16, where the top-ranked Polish star will face Yulia Putintseva, who beat Madison Keys 6-4 6-1, part of a tough day for American singles players.
Francis Tiafoe lost 6-3 6-3 to Stefanos Tsitsipas, and Katie Volynets was eliminated by Caroline Wozniacki 6-2 4-6 6-0. Ben Shelton managed a pulsating 7-6 3-6 7-6(5) victory over Francisco Cerundolo.
Alcaraz beat Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-2 6-3, and Sinner ousted Jan Lennard-Struff 6-3 6-4. — AP
