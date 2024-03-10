Indian Wells: Sweet 13 for Sinner, Murray falls

INDIAN WELLS, March 9
Jannik Sinner crushed Australia’s Thanasi Kokkinakis 6-3 6-0 to reach the third round of Indian Wells and extend his winning streak this season to 13 matches, while Andy Murray fell and defending champion Carlos Alcaraz advanced today.
Andrey Rublev found his range with the forehand to roll through the second set and secure a 7-6(3) 6-1 win over Murray.
Second seed Carlos Alcaraz overcame a sluggish start to dispatch Italy’s Matteo Arnaldi 6-7(5) 6-0 6-1 to get his hopes of a title defence off to a winning start.
World No. 1 Iga Swiatek blasted past American Danielle Collins 6-3 6-0, Angelique Kerber upset 10th seed Jelena Ostapenko and defending champion Elena Rybakina withdrew with illness. — Reuters
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi inaugurates, lays foundation stones for 114 National Highway projects worth Rs 1 lakh crore
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Minister of R...
Furnish electoral bonds’ details to Election Commission by March 12, Supreme Court tells SBI
A 5-judge Constitution Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud dismi...
Central Government likely to notify CAA rules today
Citizenship (Amendment) Act was passed in December 2019
Congress leader moves Supreme Court seeking to restrain Centre from appointing new ECs
Two vacancies of election commissioners have arisen followin...
We need your votes; those claiming they will get 370 seats don’t need your votes, says Arvind Kejriwal in Punjab’s Mohali
Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal launch the party campaign ...