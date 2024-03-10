Indian Wells: Sweet 13 for Sinner, Murray falls

INDIAN WELLS, March 9

Jannik Sinner crushed Australia’s Thanasi Kokkinakis 6-3 6-0 to reach the third round of Indian Wells and extend his winning streak this season to 13 matches, while Andy Murray fell and defending champion Carlos Alcaraz advanced today.

Andrey Rublev found his range with the forehand to roll through the second set and secure a 7-6(3) 6-1 win over Murray.

Second seed Carlos Alcaraz overcame a sluggish start to dispatch Italy’s Matteo Arnaldi 6-7(5) 6-0 6-1 to get his hopes of a title defence off to a winning start.

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek blasted past American Danielle Collins 6-3 6-0, Angelique Kerber upset 10th seed Jelena Ostapenko and defending champion Elena Rybakina withdrew with illness. — Reuters

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Australia #Carlos Alcaraz #Tennis