Indian women end Australia tour with victory

Adelaide: The Indian women’s hockey team put up a spirited showing in the fifth and final game of its tour Down Under, registering a 2-1 win over Australia A in a closely-fought contest here today. Navneet Kaur (10th minute) and Deep Grace Ekka (25th) scored the goals for India. Abigail Wilson (22th) scored the lone goal for Australia A. Having won the previous game 3-2, Australia A started with confidence, maintaining possession early on. But Gurjit Kaur remained alert in the defence for the Indian team, making it hard for Australia to breach the danger area. Neha Goyal was brilliant in the midfield for India, setting up penetrating runs for the Indian attackers as Australia A defence felt the pressure.
