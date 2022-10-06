Indian women knocked out of World Team Table Tennis Championships

Chengdu

The Indian women’s team’s campaign at the World Team Table Tennis Championships ended with a 0-3 pre-quarterfinals loss to Chinese- Taipei here today. The trio of Manika Batra, Sreeja Akula and Diya Chitale lost their respective singles to concede the Round-of-16 tie.

Gold Coast

Finch, Wade help Australia to tight T20 win over Windies

Aaron Finch and Matthew Wade revived Australia’s run chase before Mitchell Starc clinched the three-wicket win with a ball to spare today in a dramatic last over of the series-opening T20I against West Indies. West Indies posted 145/9 after being sent in to bat. Australians got to 146/7 in 19.5 overs.

NYON

Ukraine joins Spain and Portugal’s 2030 World Cup bid

Ukraine has joined Spain and Portugal in their bid to host the 2030 FIFA World Cup, the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) and the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) said today, in what they hailed as an act of European solidarity.

Bhubaneswar

India announce squad for FIFA U-17 Women’s WC

Head coach Thomas Dennerby today named a 21-member Indian squad for the FIFA U-17 women’s World Cup, scheduled to begin here on October 11. Hosts India have been drawn in Group A alongside USA, Morocco and Brazil. — Agencies

