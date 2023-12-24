 Indian women script history, register first-ever win against Australia in one-off Test at Wankhede : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Sports
  • Indian women script history, register first-ever win against Australia in one-off Test at Wankhede

Indian women script history, register first-ever win against Australia in one-off Test at Wankhede

In 41 Tests, India now have seven wins and six defeats, while 27 have been drawn

Indian women script history, register first-ever win against Australia in one-off Test at Wankhede

Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur with teammates celebrates after India won the one-off Test cricket match against Australia, in Mumbai on December 24, 2023. PTI



PTI

Mumbai, December 24

It was a befitting end to India Women’s first ‘home season’ of Test cricket in 28 years as they recorded a historic maiden victory over a venerable Australia in the one-off Test here at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

On the final day, India produced their best both with the ball and bat to thwart a spirited Australian resurgence, first sparking a collapse in the visitors’ ranks to snaffle the remaining five wickets for 28 and then knocking off a meagre target of 75 without much ado to script an eight-wicket win.

Smriti Mandhana (38 not out) and Jemimah Rodrigues (12 not out) embraced each other in a warm hug when the objective of beating a world-dominating side was accomplished, bringing back memories of India’s shushed reaction in 2008 in Australia when MS Dhoni’s side beat the hosts and made a statement by not indulging in any passionate celebrations.

Playing more than one Test at home for the first time since 1995, there was hardly a moment when the team put a foot wrong.

India Women’s stuck to the promise of playing ‘positive cricket’, weathered all mini storms along the way and largely dictated terms against fancied opponents in Australia and England.

In fact, there was no disparity in Team India’s clinical performance in the two home Tests played on different surfaces here at the Wankhede Stadium and at the DY Patil Stadium against England, considering they were playing at home for the first time in almost a decade.

While India scripted the biggest win for any team by margin of runs against England, their first-ever triumph over Australia in 11 Tests now has ensured more entries in the column of ‘matches won’ compared to ‘matches lost’.

In 41 Tests, India now have seven wins and six defeats, while 27 have been drawn.

India’s dominating show warrants the attention of the game’s custodians to ruminate over more ‘home’ Tests in future since such games have only been few and far between.

If the win over England last week saw the emergence of new Test stars in Jemimah Rodrigues, Shubha Satheesh and Renuka Singh Thakur, the one against Australia witnessed the 20-year-old Richa Ghosh arriving at the scene with 52 on debut.

On the fourth day morning, Indian spinners ruled the roost as the trio of Sneh Rana (5-2-9-2), Rajeshwari Gayakwad (1.4-1-0-2) and Deepti Sharma (3-2-5-0) teamed up to wreck havoc on the Australian resistance.

Australia, looking to build on their slender lead of 46 runs, collapsed spectacularly to lose five wickets in the first 45 minutes of the day and concede the game to India.

Pooja Vastrakar began the damage by trapping Ashleigh Gardner for seven in front of the wickets, and Rana tiled the game in India’s favour when she struck twice to remove Annabel Sutherland (27) and Alana King (0).

Rajeshwari Gayakwad, who was unlucky to have not got any success on the third day when she got a breakthrough nearly thrice, cleaned up Kim Garth (4) for her first wicket in the innings.

Gayakwad then bamboozled Jess Jonassen (9) with a delivery that turned into the left-hander sharply and crashed into middle and leg, with the last recognised Australian batter nearly toppling over on her front foot.

Australia were bundled out for 261 in their second innings, having scored a moderate 219 in their first essay after electing to bat.

India were supreme with the bat again as they made 406 in the first essay to also record their highest total ever against Australia in Tests.

Shafali Verma cracked the first ball of the innings for four but Garth produced a peach to find an outside edge off her bat, caught by skipper Alyssa Healy, for the first breakthrough of the innings.

Beth Mooney dropped a sitter off Gardner to give Richa Ghosh (13) an early reprieve when the batter was yet to open her account.

Ghosh went on to add 51 for the second wicket with Mandhana (38 not out off 61 balls, 6x4s) after Shafali Verma (4) fell in the first over. Rodrigues and Mandhana then complete the task.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Australia #Cricket #Mumbai


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Power stolen to keep meter reading below 600 for ‘zero’ bill, state loses Rs 1,000 crore

2
Diaspora

Canada on hunt for drug smuggler who fled to India

3
Punjab

43,000 calls made from Ferozepur jail: Special Services Operation Cell AIG, inspector suspended

4
World

Merchant ship with 21 Indians hit by drone off India's west coast, Navy sends its warship

5
Himachal

Stopped from passing through VIP lane at toll plaza on Shimla-Kalka highway, tourist opens fire; detained

6
Delhi

Retired IPS officer who had served in RAW and Intelligence Bureau run over by train in Delhi

7
India

Major rejig in Congress ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls; Priyanka removed as UP in-charge, Pilot gets key role in Chhattisgarh

8
Punjab

43,000 calls from jail, Punjab Police want AIG suspended for ‘lapses’

9
Punjab

Punjab and Haryana High Court rebukes delayed inquiry into Lawrence Bishnoi's in-custody interviews; orders FIR, SIT probe

10
J & K

Retired police officer shot dead by terrorists while giving call for 'azaan' at mosque in J-K’s Baramulla

Don't Miss

View All
UNESCO award for Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli
Amritsar

UNESCO award for Amritsar's Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court
Punjab

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali
Himachal

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists
Himachal

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists

Self-propelled Shimla train on track after trial
Himachal

Self-propelled train on heritage Kalka-Shimla track after trial

Illegal mining turns Ropar bridge wobbly, may collapse
Punjab

Illegal mining turns Ropar bridge wobbly, may collapse

When Preity Zinta bought wrong player for Punjab Kings at IPL auctions, know what happens next
Trending

When Preity Zinta bought wrong player for Punjab Kings at IPL auction, know what happened next

Watch viral video of a series of cars bump into each other on Bengaluru road
Trending

Watch viral video of a series of cars bump into each other on Bengaluru road

Top News

Days after election, Wrestling Federation of India suspended by Sports Ministry

Days after election, Wrestling Federation of India suspended by Sports Ministry

Newly elected body appears to be in ‘complete control of for...

Retired police officer shot dead by militants in J-K’s Baramulla

Retired police officer shot dead by terrorists while giving call for 'azaan' at mosque in J-K’s Baramulla

Mohammad Shafi was shot inside mosque while giving call for ...

Indian crew safe as Houthi drone strikes commercial oil tanker MV Sai Baba in Red Sea

Indian crew safe as Houthi drone strikes commercial oil tanker MV Sai Baba in Red Sea

US Central Command describes the vessel as an Indian-flagged...

Heavy tourist footfall leads to huge traffic snarls on Manali-Leh highway

Heavy tourist footfall leads to huge traffic snarls on Manali-Leh highway Heavy tourist footfall leads to huge traffic snarls on Manali-Leh highway

Police struggle to regulate traffic

Indian women script history, register first-ever win against Australia in one-off Test at Wankhede

Indian women script history, register first-ever win against Australia in one-off Test at Wankhede

In 41 Tests, India now have seven wins and six defeats, whil...


Cities

View All

One shot dead, two injured in firing at Khawaspur village

One shot dead, two injured in firing at Khawaspur village

Potholed Majitha road bypass makes commuting difficult for residents

Amritsar MC razes 8 illegal under-construction buildings

Posters deface paintings on pillars

4 kg of heroin, 20 bullets seized

2 MBBS students die in Bathinda car accident

2 MBBS students die in Bathinda car accident

V-P: Alumni must contribute to policy-making

V-P: Alumni must contribute to policy-making

Takes a dig at Opposition, says Bharat growing like never before

Three-year-old falls into underground tank, dies

Street vending scheme ‘faulty’, enforcement ‘poor’

Cold weather conditions prevail in most parts of Punjab, Haryana; Hisar coldest in region

Air quality worsens in Delhi, AQI spikes to 447

Air quality worsens in Delhi, AQI spikes to 447

Delhi Lieutenant-Governor VK Saxena recommends CBI probe into supply of ‘fake’ drugs in govt hospitals

BJP demands Delhi Health Minister’s dismissal

Ruckus during Delhi MC’s session

Congress extends support to Delhi MC employees’ union

Gangster Devinder had ‘ties’ with Chaudhary

Gangster Devinder had ‘ties’ with Chaudhary

2 masked men fire shots at contractor

Two habitual criminals land in police net

2 held with opium, 20-kg poppy husk

Amritsar-Delhi Vande Bharat to halt at city railway station

Century-old unsafe bridge: PWD takes helm after MC delayed project for 12 yrs

Century-old unsafe bridge: PWD takes helm after MC delayed project for 12 yrs

Roundabout junctions caused maximum road mishaps in city

Man out on bail caught with 810 gm of heroin

Man held with 2-kg opium

Clinic robbery cracked, 2 notorious criminals held

Two arrested with stolen high-end cars

Two arrested with stolen high-end cars

Police arrest gangster’s aide

Music fest gets underway at Kalidasa auditorium

Declamation competition marks Consumers Day