Indian women win Hockey 5s World Cup qualifier

Salalah (Oman)

India defeated Thailand 7-2 in the final here today to win the inaugural Women’s Asian Hockey 5s World Cup Qualifier and seal their berth in the next year’s World Cup. Mariana Kujur (2nd, 8th minutes) and Jyoti (10th, 27th) scored a brace for India, while Monika Dipi Toppo (7th), skipper Navjot Kaur (23rd) and Mahima Choudhary (29th) were the other goal scorers. For Thailand, Kunjira Inpa (5th) and Sanpoung Kornkanok (5th) were on target.

Brilliant Biles wins record 8th all-around national title

San Jose (US)

Simone Biles won a record eighth all-around title at the US Gymnastics Championships here on Sunday, looking as dominant as ever despite only recently returning to competition after a two-year break. The sold-out crowd leapt to their feet after Biles finished the two-day event with a magnificent floor routine to put the gymnastics world on notice with one year to go until the Paris Olympics.

NRAI asks ministry to include Angad in Asiad contingent

New Delhi

The National Rifle Association of India has requested the Sports Ministry to include the names of three shotgun shooters — skeet marksman Angad Veer Singh Bajwa and women’s trap shooters Manisha Keer and Preeti Rajak — in the Asian Games contingent to raise the country’s medal hopes at the continental event.

Agencies

#Hockey