Indian women’s compound team enters final at Worlds

Berlin: India's compound women's team comprising Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Parneet Kaur and Aditi Swami jolted holders Colombia 220-216 to enter the final of the ongoing archery World Championships today. However, the compound men's and mixed team events bowed out after tight defeats. Also, the recurve archers failed to secure the Paris Olympics team quota places, making quarterfinals exits in both the men’s and women’s recurve events.

Parma (Italy)

Former Italy goalkeeper Buffon finally retires

At age 45 and after a career that included a World Cup title with Italy, a long list of trophies with Juventus and many years when he was considered among the best goalkeepers in football, Gianluigi Buffon announced his retirement today.

New Delhi

All India Football Federation signs Subroto Cup MoU

The All India Football Federation signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Subroto Mukherjee Sports Education Society (SMSES) to promote youth football in a function held here today.

Greater Noida

Weightlifter Sanjana wins gold in clean and jerk

India's Sanjana won gold in clean and jerk but settled for silver in the total lift in the 76kg category in the Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships here. Agencies