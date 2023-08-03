Indian women’s compound team enters final at Worlds

Berlin: India's compound women's team comprising Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Parneet Kaur and Aditi Swami jolted holders Colombia 220-216 to enter the final of the ongoing archery World Championships today. However, the compound men's and mixed team events bowed out after tight defeats. Also, the recurve archers failed to secure the Paris Olympics team quota places, making quarterfinals exits in both the men’s and women’s recurve events.
Parma (Italy)
Former Italy goalkeeper Buffon finally retires
At age 45 and after a career that included a World Cup title with Italy, a long list of trophies with Juventus and many years when he was considered among the best goalkeepers in football, Gianluigi Buffon announced his retirement today.
New Delhi
All India Football Federation signs Subroto Cup MoU
The All India Football Federation signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Subroto Mukherjee Sports Education Society (SMSES) to promote youth football in a function held here today.
Greater Noida
Weightlifter Sanjana wins gold in clean and jerk
India's Sanjana won gold in clean and jerk but settled for silver in the total lift in the 76kg category in the Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships here. Agencies
23 more arrested for Haryana violence; 139 arrests made so far
3 SITs headed by area DSPs are investigating the FIRs
Uneasy calm in Nuh, Gurugram; 116 arrested for violence, toll 6
44 FIRs for attack on yatra | DGP announces SITs | Vigilante...
Opposition to President: 'PM must address Parliament on Manipur'
Submits memorandum seeking road map for peace
Comply with WHO standards, Centre tells pharma companies
Units found wanting to face the music, says Mandaviya